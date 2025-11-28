White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Says Working For Trump Ruins Her Private Life

Karoline Leavitt has opened up about her hectic schedule as White House Press Secretary and how her social life is affected, due to her important role.

Leavitt has revealed that she often has to cancel plans to prioritize her work at the White House and says she often experiences “PTSD from making plans,” due to often having to cancel date nights with her husband.

Karoline Leavitt, 28, is the youngest White House Press Secretary in its history, and is married Nicholas Riccio, 60, with whom she shares an almost one-and-a-half-year-old son, Nico. Being a wife and mother can be a full-time job on its own, but she explains that she has learned to handle it and to spend time with her family as much as possible.

“We just roll with it. If there’s a night where I happen to become free, then we take full advantage of that as a family,” she said.

However, she did stress that it is “very difficult to make plans in this job.”

“My husband and I had three different mini weekend getaway vacations this summer. All three got canceled due to foreign policy events,” she explained. This summer, she once had to cancel a trip home with her husband due to a last minute schedule problem with the president’s calendar.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, she explained that she has PTSD about making plans, “so I just don’t.” She explained that often plans with Riccio get changed due to her chaotic world schedule.

“But that’s part of the job, and it’s what makes it fun and challenging and keeps every day new. And it’s, you know, it’s temporary. We’re one year down. We got three to go,” Leavitt added.

However, it isn’t all bad as she does manage to prioritize spending time with baby Nico, while always being home for his bedtime.

“My priority is to always make it home for my kid’s bedtime,” she explained.

Leavitt did say that she leaves work at a more reasonable hour than people might think, “due to a line I’ve drawn to get home and cook dinner and go through the bedtime routine and be a mom.”

Leavitt revealed that she and Riccio, a real estate mogul, started dating in 2022 when she was 25. At the time, she was running for the New Hampshire congressional seat. However, due to the 32-year age gap, their relationship has raised some eyebrows in private and public. Leavitt explained that her parents were initially skeptical about their relationship, but said they soon realized how well Riccio fit in with the family.

The White House Press Secretary opened up on the New York Post’s Pod Force One, admitting that the conversation she had with her parents before they met Ricco was “challenging.” Speaking to Miranda Devine of the Post, she said, “It’s definitely a challenging conversation to have at first.”

“Once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them, and now we’re all friends,” she added.