White House Post Highlighting Lavish Greek Celebration Spread Amid Shutdown Draws Backlash

President Donald Trump hosted a stylish soiree to celebrate Greece’s Independence Day at the end of March. After the obligatory speeches and niceties, the party began in earnest. And as the food rolled out, so did the critics who weren’t very impressed by the extravagance of the event amid the economic pressures the country is currently facing.

The event took place in the White House East Wing, which was decked out for the occasion. Not only did Trump fawn over his almost daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle, but he also invited the head of the American Greek Orthodox Church to the celebration, as well as some members of the Greek American community. Videos and photos show some of the fanfare that was laid on the table, including classic Greek pastries and sweetmeats like loukoumades.

Greek Independence Day Celebration at the White House: Postcard Edition 🇬🇷🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OeGsG0qhFi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 30, 2026

While the White House video showed waiters in black tie, flutes of champagne, and a Greek band playing in the background, netizens fumed at the extravagance of the Trump administration. They posted their comments on the clip, some demanding answers for what they perceived to be a waste of money amid the partial government shutdown.

Some people mentioned the affordability crisis in general. One user penned, “Celebrating the independence day of another country while your citizens can even afford gas for their cars.” Another said, “I don’t remember voting for any of this…”, presumably indicating that they didn’t know about how tax dollars would be spent. “Everyone’s struggling while the White House are eating like Gods and Godesses,” a third person wrote.

Others took offence at the White House in celebration mode while soldiers were fighting for the U.S. and many Americans weren’t making ends meet. “How much of taxpayers’ money has been spent on this frivolity when the country is at war and the average American is struggling?” the user wrote. Another one added, “Feasting while the world is in crisis.”

There were those who felt that resources could be better spent by focusing on other issues. “Bruh yall out here posting “postcards” for a celebration while the FBI director getting cooked by hackers,” a user said referring to Iran-linked hackers breaking into Kash Patel’s personal email and publishing photos and documents.

Some social media users also felt that the Trump administration had lost touch with the ordinary American, and simply did not care about what they were going through. One poster quipped, “Fancy soirees for me, long TSA lines & $4 gas for thee.” Which country’s independence day should be celebrated at the White House next?” another asked.

President Donald J Trump in The East Room of The White House today celebrating GREEK INDEPENDENCE DAY! MAKE AMERICA & GREECE GREAT AGAIN! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇬🇷🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/jvMM4s6ooZ — Michael Solakiewicz (@michaelsolakie) March 26, 2026

Many people were fuming that the White House was hosting a dinner for the American Greek community while the TSA crisis was entering its second month. Thanks to the partial government shutdown, these essential workers were not paid since February.

“You really celebrating independence days for other countries but can’t even pay the TSA workers at reagan?” one stated. Another added, “Why[sic] TSA agents are selling plasma you f—- are spending the taxpayers money on champagne & caviar.”

Incidentally, when the Prime Minister of Ireland visited on St. Patrick’s Day, people also lashed out when they saw how the White House entertained the Irish. And it has become a common trend for them to point out the inequalities between those that have and those that don’t.