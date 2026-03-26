TSA Officers Report Sleeping in Cars, Selling Own Blood as Shutdown Crisis Escalates

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff are struggling to make ends meet and live normal lives amid the ongoing government shutdown. As tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran, nearly 3,400 workers have refused to report for duty since Sunday after going weeks without pay due to the partial shutdown that began Feb. 14.

The shutdown has disrupted operations, with airlines delaying or canceling thousands of flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports, including New York and Detroit. According to NewsNation, TSA employees are facing severe financial strain as the federal government experiences its second Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding lapse in six months.

Roughly 50,000 TSA officers, classified as essential workers, continue reporting to duty without pay. Some are reportedly selling plasma and struggling to cover basic expenses.

According to Fox News, Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl told reporters at Reagan National Airport that many workers are struggling to care for their families and are nearing emotional exhaustion.

🚨 BREAKING: TSA officers are reportedly sleeping in their cars, selling blood and plasma, and picking up second jobs as they struggle financially amid the ongoing DHS shutdown. pic.twitter.com/ULLJfxwqEr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 25, 2026

“We’ve got people sleeping in their cars,” Stahl said, describing conversations with employees, including a single mother unable to afford childcare for her special-needs child.

Jill DeJanovich, a TSA officer at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, said she feels demotivated. “We feel like we are being completely overlooked,” she told NewsNation. “We feel like no one’s paying attention to what we’re going through.” She added that she had to miss work early in the shutdown because she could not afford gas.

“We just cannot afford to keep coming to work with no money,” she said, adding that she can manage expenses through next month but may need to find another job if the shutdown continues.

The crisis has led to staffing shortages, with more than 400 officers reportedly quitting since the shutdown began. The shortages have contributed to longer airport security lines, flight cancellations and delays during the busy spring travel season.

Aaron Barker, president of AFGE Local 554 in Georgia, said union members report being unable to pay utility bills or cover medical expenses. Some have received eviction notices or had vehicles repossessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sidner (@sarasidnertv)

Many are also struggling to afford basic necessities such as groceries and toiletries. “For some people, it can be life or death,” Barker said. “It’s just sad and terrible that this is happening.” Community groups have begun organizing support efforts.

In Savannah, Georgia, local businesses partnered with United Way to provide gift cards for TSA officers at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. Tuesday marked the 39th day of the partial government shutdown, which began after congressional disagreements over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection funding.

The dispute followed two fatal incidents involving U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis due to federal agents earlier this year, which sparked national debate and political fallout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS News (@cbsnews)

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the actions of federal agents as “terrorizing,” while federal officials said one of the incidents involved self-defense after a vehicle maneuver endangered officers.

However, local leaders have disputed that characterization.

Earlier this month, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stepped down following scrutiny over agency spending and her handling of immigration enforcement policies.