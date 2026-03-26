Trump Says He Has a ‘Pet Name’ for Son Don Jr.’s Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

In a lighter moment, Donald Trump shared a pet name he calls his son’s ex-fiancée. He appeared in a roomful of people who were celebrating Greek Independence Day at the White House. Even though Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are no longer romantically involved, she appears to still maintain a cordial relationship with his father.

During Trump’s speech, he praised Guilfoyle, who is now the U.S. ambassador to Greece, and called her “Kimber-lay.” He said she was a person he knows “very, very well”.

“She’s an inspiration to a lot of people, especially if you happen to be Greek,” he started off his description of her. He then stated, “Kimber-lay Guilfoyle has been my friend for a long time.”

Trump: Kimberlay. Kimberly Guilfoyle. I love calling her Kimberlay. That’s my little pet name but you are the greatest. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends

pic.twitter.com/VW5S4ivP8V — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2026

At the gala, Trump gushed. “I love calling her Kimber-lay. That’s my little pet name, right?” he said of Guilfoyle. He then complimented her, and gave her a little feedback on the work that she’s doing in Greece “But you are the greatest. And I heard they love you over there,” Trump said.

He was also hopeful that she would eventually return to the U.S. Before inviting her to come and stand alongside them, the President stated, “I hope you come back here in 12 years or whatever the term ends.” Luckily, Guilfoyle’s tenure in Greece is only for three years and she should be able to return by 2028 if she chooses to.

The speech had people asking some questions online including “He thinks ambassadors get 12 year terms?” There were also those that commented on the pet name that he had given her, and were confused that her potential father-in-law seemed to be so close to her.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were together for six years before they broke up in December 2024. Their split was apparently amicable and “not a contentious thing,” and the Trump family had not rejected her because they were no longer together. In fact, they were “still enamored with her.”

That same month, Trump revealed that he wanted her to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece. Her appointment was confirmed in late 2025, and she has been adjusting to life on the Continent since then.

Although Guilfoyle was engaged to Trump Jr., she was first friends with his dad. “Even before she and Don were together, she was close with the family. She knew Donald before she knew Don Jr., and that connection is strong. So nothing has changed,” a source revealed.

Guilfoyle has also spoken out after Don Jr. got engaged to Bettina Anderson. In an interview, she shared, “I’m happy for Don. I wish him, of course, all the best.”

For now, it seems that Guilfoyle is still on good terms with the Trumps. She is still new in her position and has allegedly already reached out for help from Trump as she tries to establish herself. Luckily, they are on pet name terms.