White House Is 'Deeply Frustrated' Over Media's Focus on Polls While Ignoring ‘Bidenomics’

The upcoming 2024 presidential elections have turned out to be one of the most-followed stories of the century! With candidates from the Left and Right eagerly competing through a series of speeches, debates, and polls, things are bound to get interesting from here on out. Speaking of polls, these usually offer fragments of information about the performance of a specific candidate. Moreover, it also iterates the theoretical success rate of a candidate’s possibility of getting ahead in the elections. But not all are happy with the turnout in certain polls. More specifically, President Joe Biden and his representatives appear disgruntled with the media focusing on polls instead of the success rate of 'Bidenomics.'

According to reports by The Hill, Biden’s administration is “deeply frustrated” about the way the media has been portraying him lately concerning the polls while allegedly “ignoring a growing economy." An insider shed light on their frustrations, which were directly communicated to the publication: “Someone in the Biden orbit also told The Hill that part of the frustration is the disproportionate media focus on the polls that show Biden losing while ignoring polls that show him winning.” In other words, Biden’s administration isn’t too keen on the media displaying poor results of Biden’s performance thus far, despite claims of him doing well.

Furthermore, the publication took note of a response from an official part of Biden’s administration concerning the matter, Although Biden's supporters met over poll results, one ally said that these meetings didn't reflect a panic over the president's prospects.

Additionally, an anonymous source with knowledge of these meetings commented on the discussions that took place within: “The meetings are intended to discuss messaging on his age and his accomplishments.” The source continued to elaborate: “There has been concern among his inner circle that the messaging has not been strong or consistent enough to break through with the public.”

The aftermath of the polls doesn’t seem to be sitting well with the President and his team, as they’re in a very crucial period with Election Day looming ahead. A poll from Gallup insinuates his performance as allegedly being the lowest among all the presidents who’ve sought re-election. Particularly, his “low approval rates” for jobs have him and his wife irked about the whole situation. This has resulted in him complaining of the same to his inner circle, as per a source.

The person noted Biden’s reaction: “He complained that his economic message had done little to move the ball, even as the economy was growing and unemployment was falling.” For the moment, Biden’s administration hasn’t reached out for a comment on the matter and remains mum. However, his supporters look forward to seeing how Biden’s administration will bounce back from this.

