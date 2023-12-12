If Republican front-runner Donald Trump gets jailed before Election Day, Megyn Kelly has offered a grim warning—that 'the country will burn.' Kelly, a day after moderating the fourth GOP debate, had an interview with far-right provocateur Glenn Beck. Kelly told Beck that she believed there would be street rioting if Trump was found guilty and put in jail before November of next year when the 2024 election is scheduled. However, she also forecasted that Trump will be found guilty in 'multiple' jurisdictions, most likely for offenses connected to his attempt to rig the 2020 election and the case of the confidential documents, per The Independent.

Later on her podcast on Sirius XM, Kelly sat down to analyze an oped on National Review. “There will be riots, the country will burn if she sends him to jail ahead of November 2024, and Andy, he’s the smartest guy we all know, is saying ‘Don’t rule it out.’ So where do we go from this day to that?” Kelly asked National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry and senior political correspondent Jim Geraghty, per the New York Post.

“The country will burn.” Megyn Kelly makes ominous prediction if Trump is jailed before the election. (Video: SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/JzD2RnYkWo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 8, 2023

Kelly was alluding to the lawsuit against the former President for alleged election tampering, in which Judge Tanya Chutkan is to rule on whether or not Trump can be charged with participating in a criminal 'multi-part conspiracy' to rig the 2020 election results. The podcast host brought up Andy McCarthy's National Review editorial, in which he wrote Chutkan's decision last week that Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution 'could determine the viability of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.'

McCarthy described a conviction of the former POTUS as a 'distinct possibility.' “Chutkan might not let Trump go free on bond when he is likely convicted in that federal case in DC,” Kelly added. If Trump is found guilty, he will probably file an appeal. His attorneys have already stated that they want to challenge Chutkan's finding that Trump, although the commander-in-chief at the time, does not have total presidential immunity from the election interference case.

Former Fox News personality Kelly departed the network following her own widely publicized confrontation with Trump during (and after) a debate in 2016. In a follow-up CNN interview, the former President called Kelly unfairly harsh on him and made a sexist comment about her performance.

Megyn Kelly says that if Trump is sent to prison “The country will burn.”



I’m sorry Megyn, but in America no one is above the law. Not even a corrupt former president. pic.twitter.com/rw39ZaTjXB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 8, 2023

Trump's jailing doesn't seem like such a distinct possibility anymore. Last year, US District Judge Amit Mehta declared that Trump had probably used 'words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment' during the rally preceding the Capitol storming. The former President's exhortation to 'fight like hell,' made during his speech at the White House Ellipse only hours before protesters broke into the US Capitol, has been stressed by Democrats. His lawyers, on the other hand, say he told supporters 'to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.' But, the Democrats believe a particular quote of his incited the rioting: “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore."

