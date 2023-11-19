Former President Donald Trump has been in the news for numerous reasons, including his ongoing trial for a civil fraud case, which has commenced in New York. If Trump is found guilty of the charges against him, he would have to pay a hefty sum of $250 million. Moreover, in the course of the hearings, Trump has already been issued two gag orders, which he has repeatedly violated. He’s presently faced with a limited gag order that bars him from not just demeaning the court of law but also discussing witnesses in a public environment. As per a former lawyer—these outbursts, directed at Judge Arthur Engoron, witnesses, and other members of the court—may just result in Trump being imprisoned even before the case draws to a close.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Makela

Also Read: 5 Recent Embarrassing Gaffes by Donald Trump in the Presidential Campaign Trail

According to The Hill, former White House lawyer for Trump, Ty Cobb, offered his expertise on the aftermath of Trump’s violations. This comes after the twice-impeached former President also took to Truth Social on Tuesday and called for the 'citizens' arrest' of Judge Engoron and a prosecutor from Letitia James’s team. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Cobb recalled Trump’s 'off the rails rhetoric' and said, “It’s much like what he did on Jan 6. It continues to be off the rails in terms of the extent to which invective infects these proceedings and the potential to intimidate witnesses.”

Cobb added that if Trump were to continue to tread the path he’s already on, there may be some unavoidable and serious repercussions of his actions. Given his expertise, Cobb stated, “I believe that, you know, at some point, comments like this will result in Trump not only being sanctioned…” He paused briefly and continued, “But at some point, these types of comments will result in him being put in jail pending some of these trials.”

Donald Trump wants his federal election fraud trial in Washington to be televised.



A filing from Trump’s legal team says the unprecedented case of a former president standing trial on charges related to interference in the 2020 election should be televised for all to see. pic.twitter.com/dfz0SUPRLE — Scripps News (@scrippsnews) November 13, 2023

Also Read: Here’s Why Ivanka Trump’s Relationship With Brother Donald Trump Jr. Reached a Low Point

Furthermore, Cobb reflected on another trial in which, like the civil fraud case, Trump had been issued another gag order: his Washington election fraud trial. Cobb then pointed out the alleged reason behind Trump being issued these gag orders in the first place and explained why it wasn't good for both Trump's legal standing and the country as a whole.

Also Read: Here’s Where Barbra Streisand Might Relocate Her “Tiny” Mall if Donald Trump Wins a Second Term

Cobb claimed that Trump’s 'petty dictator-type talk' was something that questioned the Justice System’s procedures and allegedly compromised the fairness of his ongoing trials. Moreover, it also 'diminishes' his legacy and the principles and values Trump stood for.

Ty Cobb, Trump’s lawyer said this: Republican 2024 front-runner Trump’s “petty dictator-type talk” amid world crises “diminishes him and the United States every day.

Ty Cobb knew him and worked with him. Believe what he is saying. — marguerite volonts (@mrub22) November 15, 2023

Circling back to the gag orders, Trump already has to pay a whopping $15,000 in fines to the court of law after his repeated violations of the gag orders against him. In particular, he was asked to pay the sum for reportedly 'demeaning' members of the court, including Judge Engoron. Trump hasn’t issued an official comment concerning Cobb’s concerns about him; even his representatives remain mum on the matter.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Jr. Once Resisted Being Booed at Constantly During His Book Launch: “It’s Okay”

Donald Trump's Second Wife Marla Maples Allegedly Had An Affair with This Famous 90's Singer