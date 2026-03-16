White House Calls ‘Epstein Distraction’ Theory About Iran War ‘Ridiculous’

The White House rejected claims that the Trump administration’s conflict with Iran aimed to divert public attention from the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein case. A spokesperson called the idea “ridiculous” and said only “true m—-” would believe it. This comment came in response to a request from the Guardian for feedback on a theory that has gained traction on social media and with critics of President Donald Trump.

The White House responded bluntly. In the statement quoted by the Guardian, the spokesperson said the theory “could only be concocted by true m—-, such as Thomas Massie and ‘reporters’ at the Guardian.”

This remark came as the White House faced two politically tricky situations simultaneously: the escalating conflict with Iran and rising frustration over Epstein records. Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, has long been linked to powerful men, generating ongoing public interest and skepticism.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says Donald Trump started the Iran War to cover up the Epstein Files. “Even the Trump administration cannot explain why they’re at war in Iran right now. I mean, like the Epstein Files seems to be as good of a reason as anyone else can figure out.” pic.twitter.com/RucrLMPzhU — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) March 14, 2026

The distraction theory has gained momentum as Trump’s Justice Department continues to deal with criticism over the uneven release of Epstein records. During his 2024 campaign and his third bid for the White House, Trump claimed the files would be made public.

Congress eventually passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law. However, the Justice Department missed its 30-day deadline for full disclosure and released documents in stages.

On January 30, they announced that they had published 3.5 million pages, but earlier reports from the Associated Press indicated that the initial release in December was incomplete and lacked significant new findings.

In early March, scrutiny intensified when the Justice Department released additional records that had previously been withheld. The Washington Post reported that these documents included FBI interview material concerning an uncorroborated allegation that Trump sexually abused a woman as a minor in the 1980s.

I’ve heard that the remaining members of Epstein’s network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people. — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 15, 2026

Both Trump and the White House denied this allegation. This release heightened the pressure on why the department had not produced all materials sooner and whether more records remain undisclosed.

The political climate has made it difficult for the administration to dismiss the theory. Guardian reporting published Monday indicated that advocates, attorneys, and lawmakers from both parties believe the war with Iran may dominate coverage for now, but this won’t last forever.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who co-sponsored legislation on the Epstein files with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, continues to push for further disclosures and investigations, even as the war takes center stage in Washington.

Public support for the Iran war appears weak. According to AP reports, recent polling shows that more Americans oppose the war than support it, and many believe the administration has not provided a clear explanation for the military action.

This context has fueled criticism from opponents who argue that the war has not eliminated questions about Epstein; instead, it has added another contentious issue for the White House.

For now, the administration is trying to separate the two issues. Its message on Monday was straightforward: any claim that the Iran war was launched as “an Epstein distraction” is untrue. The White House is treating the idea with open contempt.

Whether this will stop the theory from spreading remains uncertain, but Iran has taken advantage of it with propaganda videos portraying the war as an Epstein diversion.