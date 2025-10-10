White House Announcement About Trump’s Second Medical Exam This Year Raises Concerns

Donald Trump will be undergoing a medical checkup today. The check-up scheduled at Walter Reed Medical Center marks his second physical of the year. The news has left people speculating if there is a reason to worry about the 79-year-old’s health amid dementia speculation.

The President visited the medical center in July after observing significant swelling in his ankles. Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency at the time. His most recent visit will include a “planned meeting” with the troops present at the facility.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will accompany the President as he addresses the “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly checkup,” the 28-year-old said in a statement.

The scheduled physical is said to be a “routine” check-up. The President recently cleared the air on speculation about his health by revealing that he is in great shape. “Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good,” the 79-year-old said during a meeting with Finland’s President Alexander Stubb.

“I like to check, always early. Always be early, it’s a lesson for a lot of people,” he explained. The President’s April examination ruled out any causes for worry and concluded him to be healthy overall.

.@POTUS lands at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he’ll speak to troops and do his regular physical. As he said yesterday, “When I’m around, I like to check — always early. Always be early. That’s a lesson for a lot of people!” pic.twitter.com/llUC7QvA9B — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2025

A memo shared by the White House revealed that he was in “excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function. Even the detailed memo did nothing to put the speculation around Trump’s health to rest.

The 79-year-old, who is the oldest person to be elected as President in US history, took a Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which he allegedly passed splendidly.”One of the doctors said he’s almost never seen a perfect score,” the President shared.

Even after several examinations and results being released, netizens aren’t quite convinced about the President being at his best of health. “Nobody goes more than once a year unless something is wrong,” one netizen wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I wonder if Trump’s annual physical will start happening weekly now,” another wrote. “Presidents don’t go to Walter Reed for some semi-annual physical. They go for a freaking procedure. What is going on with Trump’s health?” a third questioned.

There has been widespread speculation about the President’s health for months now. Social media users and medical professionals alike have discussed the possibility of him showing signs of dementia.

Dr Harry Segal and Dr John Gartner, who are clinical psychologists, both believe that the President has “incipient dementia.” In a conversation with RadarOnline, Gartner even claimed that “there is absolutely no doubt” that the President is suffering from dementia.