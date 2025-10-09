Finnish President Dodges Question on Whether Donald Trump ‘Deserves’ to win the Nobel Prize

Donald Trump might not have the Finnish President’s support in his quest for the Nobel Prize. Alexander Stubb was put on the spot by a reporter asking if the American President deserved the prestigious prize. The Finnish President’s response eluded the question, which did not go unnoticed.

Trump and Stubb met at the White House on Thursday for a sit-down meeting. The Finnish President was asked his opinion on whether the 79-year-old “deserved to win” the Nobel Prize for the work he has done this year.

“That is probably a decision that comes from the Nobel committee,” Stubb quickly noted. He went on to point out how “two key pieces” for the debate are “the Middle East” and “Russia and Ukraine.”

The Finn noted that once those conflicts were solved, he didn’t see any “impediments” to the decision. He was also asked if he would nominate Trump for the award. To which Stubb responded that the Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy would be the best person.

Regardless of the validation of his fellow world leaders, the American President is of the opinion that he more than deserves the award. He has on several occasions boasted how he has helped stop “seven wars” in the time since he took the office.

“Whatever they do is fine,” Trump replied when asked the same question during his meeting with the Finnish President. “Nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months. That’s never happened before,” he claimed on Thursday.

President Donald J. Trump welcomes Finnish President Alexander Stubb to the White House 🇺🇸🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/dqrvVeuj7o — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2025

He went on to note that his actions weren’t out of the motive to win a Nobel Prize. “I did it because I saved a lot of lives,” Trump asserted. Whereas, Ukraine’s President is concerned, Zelenskyy, claimed that he would not mind nominating Trump under one condition.

The Ukrainian President shared how he would do so only if Trump sends Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which would help their chances of achieving a ceasefire. “We will nominate him on behalf of Ukraine,” he declared.

Trump addressed the request while noting that he has “sort of” made up his mind regarding the missiles. He went on to add that he would like to find out where the Ukrainians would be sending the missiles. Trump concluded that he would give his final verdict when he gets the answer to that question.

Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, addressed the possible missile supply Ukraine might receive from the United States. In a statement, the spokesperson noted how Ukraine launching the missiles on Kyiv would cause a “new serious stage” of escalation in the Ukrainian crisis.

Zakharova cautioned how the Americans extending their resources to Ukraine would cause “irreparable damage” to Russian-American relations.