Vice President Kamala Harris, one of the most prominent figures in global politics, took a moment from her busy schedule last week to surprise an old friend with a heartfelt phone call. Kamala's enduring friendship with Stacey Johnson-Batiste, which traces back to their childhood days in Berkeley, California, continues to thrive despite her elevated role as Vice President of the United States.

According to PEOPLE, Stacey Johnson-Batiste, a close childhood friend of Kamala Harris, recently shared the heartwarming story of her unexpected phone call with the Vice President. Stacey, who resides in Berkeley, received the call when Kamala found a brief window between her demanding meetings. In Stacey's own words, "She did surprise me with a phone call last Tuesday. She just missed me and just wanted to chat. She had a few minutes in between meetings. It was just girlfriends catching up."

Stacey emphasized that their friendship remains as genuine and caring as it has always been. Kamala Harris, despite her remarkable ascent in politics, still values the bonds of friendship and takes time to inquire about the well-being of her dear friend and her family. Stacey noted that they discuss various aspects of life, including her recent move, reflecting the enduring connection they share. The roots of their friendship run deep, originating in their childhood in Berkeley, California. In 1994, Stacey, along with her then-husband and children, moved into the same condominium building as Kamala in Oakland, further solidifying their friendship.

Stacey, who was in attendance at Kamala Harris's inauguration in January, has chronicled her cherished memories of their shared childhood experiences in a book titled Friends from the Beginning: The Berkeley Village That Raised Kamala and Me. In her memoir, Stacey recounts the "spectacular time" they spent in the condo building, relishing the early days of adult independence. During those years, both Kamala and Stacey were actively engaged in their pursuits, reveling in the excitement of newfound independence. Stacey's book not only delves into their enduring friendship but also explores the values and life lessons they both imbibed from their vibrant community in Berkeley. She aims to convey the essence of sisterhood and friendship, providing readers with a glimpse into the Berkeley of their era and a deeper understanding of Kamala Harris, the person behind the public figure.

Kamala Harris, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, said, "My message to the many women who will continue to break barriers and be 'firsts' in their fields is don't give up, believe in yourself, and let your talent lead you. And surround yourself with good and supportive friends to keep you lifted up," when asked what made her land in the top position in the States. Above all, Kamala Harris as a person—is someone whose authenticity, care for friends, and deep-rooted values continue to shine through despite.

