When Trump Allegedly Sided With Mob Calling to ‘Hang Mike Pence’ During Capitol Riot

On January 6, 2021, during the U.S. Capitol riot, supporters of then-President Donald Trump called for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence. Chants to hang him broke out as Pence refused to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, a request Trump had pressed for leading up to that day. If that wasn't enough, things took a darker turn when reports surfaced suggesting that Trump cheered the mob’s cries. According to Rep. Liz Cheney, a key member of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack, Trump allegedly told his advisors, “Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it.”

As per HuffPost, this bombshell revelation was shared during one of the committee’s hearings, as Cheney cited testimony from Trump’s former aides. Cheney said, “On the morning of Jan. 6, President Donald Trump’s intention was to remain president of the United States…relentless efforts to pressure Pence both in private and public. What President Trump asked Vice President Pence to do wasn’t just wrong. It was illegal and unconstitutional.” It painted a picture of a president more interested in supporting the mob than quelling the violence. In the hours of chaos, rioters stormed the Capitol, erecting makeshift gallows on the Capitol’s west side while chanting 'Hang Mike Pence.'

When Trump learned that January 6 rioters were threatening to hang his own Vice President Mike Pence because Pence refused to carry out Trump’s illegal scheme to decertify the election, Trump indicated to his chief of staff Mark Meadows that “Mike deserves it.” pic.twitter.com/qqZil8uvI2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 14, 2024

Trump supporters were furious over Pence’s refusal to use his largely ceremonial role as vice president to block the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Despite Trump’s constant pressure, Pence maintained that he lacked the constitutional authority to overturn the election results. Trump spokesman, Taylor Budowich, however, refuted the claims. They said, “...just an extension of the Democrat smear campaign that has been exposed time and time again for being fabricated and dishonest…Americans are tired of the Democrat lies and the charades, but, sadly, it’s the only thing they have to offer.”

Donald Trump has repeatedly said the mob was right to want to hang Mike Pence and sent out a tweet that he hadn’t “had the courage to do what was right” knowing they already wanted him hanged.

But sure, let’s consider the “context” of the “bloodbath for our country” comment. pic.twitter.com/gndOvqYQYR — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 17, 2024

In the days leading up to the Capitol riot, in a rally, Trump said, “Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country.” He also tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” CNN reported.

Despite the pleas from his staff and allies to address the violence and urge his supporters to stand down, Trump was reportedly reluctant to intervene. Instead, he remained fixated on the belief that Pence had betrayed him by not preventing the certification of the election results. According to Cheney, Trump’s primary goal on January 6 was to remain in power, no matter the cost. However, Trump denied such allegations and wrote, “I NEVER SAID, ’MIKE PENCE DESERVES IT (to be hung). Another made up statement by a third rate social climber!”