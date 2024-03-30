When Tom Sandoval Made His Assistant Cry as She Sought to Work With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval created a furor with his alleged adultery on a reality show. However, this isn't the only thing that led him to get criticized by the fans and followers. The Free Ann Maddox movement remains ongoing as Sandoval discovered that his assistant was considering leaving him to work for Ariana Madix.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

In a preview of the upcoming episode, Ann arrived for her shift with Sandoval, 41, but instead of focusing on her duties, she used the time to apply for a job with Madix, 38. Sandoval soon became suspicious and overheard Ann discussing the possibility of joining Madix's team. "Ariana already got all of our friends. Now she has to take my assistant? She can have anybody she wants work for her," Sandoval shared according to US Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

"I talked to Ann today. She had her suit on and she brought her resume. I was like, 'Look, in the future, maybe.' But I feel like right now, he potentially could be very petty and very vindictive," Madix told Katie Maloney about her conversation with Ann. According to her, Sandoval didn't react positively to Ann's intentions. She mentioned, "As I was getting ready to leave, she was in the kitchen in tears because Tom had overheard our conversation by eavesdropping from upstairs."

In the wake of Scandoval, Ann Maddox saw her duties as personal assistant to Tom Sandoval balloon. Now, on the latest season of "Vanderpump Rules," she's become a fan fixation of her own. https://t.co/bmu2mA6gjZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 15, 2024

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules revealed the story behind Sandoval and Ann's relationship. Despite Ann's close ties with both celebrities, she continued to serve as Sandoval's assistant even after his cheating scandal with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. "I just love her. She's just the most fun to talk to. She's like [a] feminist. She's with it. She has the same ethics and morals as me. She's like someone I look up to in the queer community as a queer woman myself," Ann explained on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of her We Signed an NDA podcast. "She's all about therapy and getting better. And I'm all about that, too. Also, we just have the best time when we hang out. Lots of giggles and lots of laughs. She has the same sense of humor," she added.

"She was my work friend. I look forward to hanging out. You know when you have your work wife or the person that you're like, 'Oh my God, like this is who I would want to eat lunch with,'" Ann continued. Following the events hinted at in the March 26, episode, Sandoval shared his perspective on the unfolding drama. "Ann was great in a lot of ways. Everybody has got their strong suits. She was good in certain ways. What really hurt me the most about her — the whole situation — was that we got through all the hard stuff. This is on the tail end of the worst of it because obviously months prior, it was a lot harder to be my assistant. I was going through a lot. But we were through that. We were through that storm pretty much," Sandoval said on the March 28, episode of his Everybody Loves Tom podcast.