When Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Had Polar Opposite Views on Monogamy

The most awed couple in Hollywood back in the 90s, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman had surprisingly opposing views on monogamy. After being together for almost a decade, the two A-listers shared their differing views in an interview that explained to many what led to their widely covered split. According to Today, Kidman shared, "Monogamy is not a natural way of being," which was contrary to what the Mission Impossible actor believed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

"I believe in monogamy. I want and I love relationships. I believe in the family unit. It is important, to the family unit. Look at where the family unit has gone. It’s disintegrated," Cruise argued. According to the action star, relationship counseling was a trap that advocated polygamy. "Look, psychiatry doesn’t work. When you talk about psychiatry, when you look at it…you talk about marriage counseling. They say, ‘Hey, promiscuity is a part of marriage. It’s okay.’ You have this whole thing going out there. There is marriage counseling in Scientology that we apply, which actually helps to put people back in communication with one another," the actor explained, as reported by Showbiz CheatSheet.

Nicole Kidman opens up about #MeToo and her relationship with ex-husband Tom Cruise: "I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed." pic.twitter.com/5DKdlFDjjl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 16, 2018

Kidman was only 23 when she started seeing heartthrob Cruise, who was 28. In an interview, after her split, the Stoker actor admitted that given her young age, she felt she was not experienced enough to navigate a relationship. "I was reeling with Tom. I would have gone to the ends of the earth for him…I was so impulsive and naive," she told DuJour magazine. "I thought our life together was perfect. It took me a very long time to heal. It was a shock to my system," she added.

“Because I was married at 23 years old, I wasn’t going to parties or I wasn’t going out a lot.” Nicole Kidman responds to her comments about previous marriage to Tom Cruise in a recent interview pic.twitter.com/UeXkffIh8s — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 22, 2018

Years later, in 2005, when asked whether the Church of Scientology was behind their divorce, Cruise refuted and assured he respects all faiths. "With my children, like anything I believe, it is their choice in what they want to do. And they are Scientologists," he said. When asked if his ex-wife is okay with him or his kids joining the church that was dubbed a cult, the Knight and Day actor said, "Oh, yeah. Absolutely. Absolutely. Nic and I are very much…I think we are doing a great job raising our children. Right from the beginning, what I admire about Nic is…it is the respect of someone else's beliefs. She is not a bigot."

Nicole Kidman’s character in “A Family Affair” has a lot of rules when it comes to dating, but when looking back at her past dating life, the Oscar winner doesn’t remember too much! pic.twitter.com/GNZqtriiyV — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) June 14, 2024

However, as per reports, Kidman never got to reconcile with her adopted kids after she divorced Cruise. Isabella and Connor Cruise, who were adopted in 1992 and 1995 respectively, cut ties with their mom after the separation of their parents. According to Mirror, they are high-ranking church members as they continue to maintain a strong bond with their dad.