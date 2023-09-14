‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Is Taking 'Time Off From Dating' After Split With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval has been dodging the cupid arrows for some time after his messy breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix and a "very public" affair with co-star Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. After his nine-year-long relationship ended, he's been enjoying the single life, and no, he's not ready to mingle, at least for now.

He said, "I'm not getting into anything serious right now," reported E! News. Sandoval was promoting his latest on season two of Fox's reality competition show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "I'm just kind of really taking some time. I mean, I've been pretty much in a committed relationship for 15 years."

The reality star dated Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute for five years prior to his fling with Madix. Despite his relationship denials, the 40-year-old sparked dating rumors with singer Tii. However, he insisted the duo are nothing more than "just friends." Currently, he's not looking to hook up.

Although it's been around six months since Madix and Sandoval parted ways after the latter's cheating scandal, the ex-flames still share the same roof. They have a home in the Los Angeles area, which he co-owns with the Bravo star. "The house thing we're working on," he admitted. "I'm hoping to get myself into a nice position financially to make moves."

Madix blasted him on the show's reunion segment in front of Leviss, who was involved with her ex-boyfriend. Sandoval has been trying to make amends to change his reputation; despite that, Vanderpump Rules' season 11 shooting is facing several issues. He exclusively revealed to the outlet life without a partner.

"It's very rough and isolating," Sandoval admitted. "Very, very lonely at times. You walk in, and just you feel like nobody in the room likes you. And it's a s--t feeling, I can tell you," he added. He also said he's grateful to have come out of the mess. "But, I'm glad we got through it, and I feel like there were a lot of things that needed to be said and that needed to be addressed."

He added, "And we got it out there. And it's gonna be a very interesting, very unique season for people to see." Regarding his relationship with Leviss, Sandoval wished his Bravo co-star and former flame happy birthday on September 10. However, she instantly blocked him and posted a screenshot as proof.

The reality star felt let down by Leviss for shading him on social media. He said, "It's kind of disappointing. For her to go away, working on herself, I would think that she would come out of something like that with a little bit more maturity and grace," adding, "I just think it's kind of petty and immature."

He confessed that feelings were one-sided. "Obviously, she has said that she never loved me, which is really crazy. But we were really, really good friends. I just was wishing her the best. I was just reaching out to her. I'm sure she probably doesn't have a ton of people wishing her a happy birthday."

Sandoval will be next seen on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, set to premiere on September 25, 2023, at 9 p.m. on Fox. However, Vanderpump Rules season 11 is ongoing, and updates are still awaited.

