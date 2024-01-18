What do The View panelists think about non-monogamy? In the latest episode of the ABC talk show aired on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the panelists discussed what it means to be in a polyamorous relationship. They weighed on a New York magazine's cover story, and amid the conversation, Whoopi Goldberg hinted she has "experience."

As always, the comedian opened the chat, stating, "They spoke with 40 people currently engaging in so-called ethical non-monogamy," while making weird faces as the audience laughed at her reaction. "Some of these folks have been married for years," and then asked her co-hosts to comment on that, per PEOPLE.

Moderator Joy Behar said, "First of all, the French could not pull it off; they can't even..." adding, "In this country, we're too puritanical. I mean, Janet Jackson's boob popped out and the country went bananas. So how are they supposed to go to bed … how many orgasms can one girl fake?"

Co-host Sara Haines chimed in, "I could barely handle one." Meanwhile, the 55-year-old lawyer Sunny Hostin responded after deep thought, "I know that these people are more evolved than I am," claiming, "I'm more cave woman in my relationship. It's like, 'You are mine.' Like that's more me." However, She further elaborated on her point.

"But what I don't understand is that some of these people are married, have children, and have jobs. How do you have the time to do that, with let alone one man, several men, or women? They are not only more evolved than I am; they have more energy." Hostin married orthopedist Emmanuel Hostin in 1998.

Fellow host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who has been happily married to her husband Justin Griffin since November 2021, echoed, "I barely have time for date night. Personally, to me, like why not just be single? And maybe that's a lack of my understanding, but if you're saying, 'I care about this person, but I also want to sleep with a lot of other people,' why wouldn't you just date around?"

While the co-hosts shared their staunch disapproval of polyamorous relationships, Goldberg silently listened to them until she said, "You guys have to widen your arena of people that you know. Because it's not just sleepy little towns." The Sister Act star defended the non-monogamous practice.

"Listen, if you can do more than one thing at a time, you can have a polyamorous relationship. OK? If you can chew gum and walk, you can do more than one person," said Goldberg. To her response, Hostin assumed, "[It seems like] you're speaking from experience." She replied, "If I seem like that, it's because I'm good like that."

The 68-year-old is happily single, and in an interview with The New York Times Magazine, she revealed, "I'm much happier on my own. I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone."

She concluded, "I don't want somebody in my house."

