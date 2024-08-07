When Tish Cyrus Called Miley's Behavior 'Disgusting' and Labeled Her as a 'Bratty Millennial'

A loving bond exists between Miley Cyrus and her mother Tish, and over the years, the two have been frequently spotted together on holidays and mother-daughter excursions. However, in 2019 while on an exotic trip to Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona, Tish had branded her daughter as a 'bratty millennial' for exhibiting social media addiction, according to the Daily Mail. Miley trolled her mother for calling her out with an Instagram story saying, "My mom called this 'disgusting'. There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone 'serving content'. It's hard to get in trouble once you're an adult but she said I looked like a 'bratty millennial'.' Which I do, but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst?", the Flowers hitmaker wrote on a photo showcasing herself busy on mobile and also tagged her mom.

“My mom started understanding how many people take advantage of a child, so she hired smart people to protect me in that way,” Miley explained how her mother protected her since the beginning of her career during an exclusive with Elle in 2016. “I’m happy that when I was younger, people protected me and put me in a position where I can now control my music.” “My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes,” the Wrecking Ball singer gushed about her mom during an interview with Vogue last year. “She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance. She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honored to be that person for her, now that I’m older.”

In 2020 Miley revealed that she shared feelings of abandonment from her mother, “My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable,” she told Variety. “My dad’s parents divorced when he was three, so my dad raised himself,” she continued. “I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, “Why am I the way that I am?” By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

Miley called her mother's wedding to actor Dominic Purcell a 'magical moment', “To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me,” she said. “Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul." She added, “Since they met, they both started aging in reverse,” she continued. “Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”