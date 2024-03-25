Blake Shelton Excitedly Announces 'One Weekend Left' to Wife Gwen Stefani in the Backstage Tour Video

Blake Shelton, the celebrated country singer, has recently made an appearance on his wife Gwen Stefani's social media page. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Stefani, Shelton can be seen expressing his excitement as his tour nears its finish line. The Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which commenced in February and extended throughout March, featured Shelton alongside fellow artists Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

He was separated from the pop singer due to his busy schedule, but they have now reconnected and things appear to be going well. Stefani shared a video of Shelton approaching her from the stage, sporting a towel put over his shoulder to soak up sweat, on social media. Additionally, someone was directing a flashlight toward his feet to prevent him from tripping over any backstage cables. He smiled and drank from a cup while wearing blue pants, brown boots, and a black button-up shirt. The God Gave Me You singer shouted, "One weekend left!" as he approached his wife. The other two individuals in the area seemed happy that the tour was almost done as he turned to address them, as per The Sun.

Image Source: Instagram | @gwenstefani

This week, Stefani surprised Californian country music fans by showing up unexpectedly on Shelton's tour. She made an appearance on Friday at Palm Desert's Acrisure Arena. The performer posted a video to social media of her big reveal, which began with the lights going down before she made her grand entrance. The audience exploded in screams as Stefani suddenly made her identity known by exiting the backstage area. Shelton appeared to be surprised as his wife entered, dressed in crop tops and tight green leggings. The No Doubt singer sang her classic song Don't Speak as the video concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Although the musical duo has been wed since 2021, they recently had to defend their union in front of the public. Fans began to fear that they were growing apart in their relationship as they had been apart for work-related events. Fortunately, it doesn't appear to be the case since Shelton has been photographed walking hand in hand with Stefani during Shelton's tour. Stefani's unexpected entrance on Shelton's tour put an end to any suspicions that there was tension in paradise.

Going on 9 years… there’s love and there’s Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kind of love 🥹@gwenstefani @blakeshelton may you always pick purple irises together 🙏🥹🙏🪻🪻🪻🙏 https://t.co/3ylY0zjYr2 — SHEFANI ❤️ The Sheltons ❤️ Thank God 🙏🪻🙏 (@SG_BlakeandGwen) March 25, 2024

Since the former member of No Doubt spent New Year's Eve alone from her spouse at the end of the previous year, there have been reports that Stefani and Shelton are no longer together, as per Yahoo. The couple has worked hard to dispel the allegations ever since. Stefani was married to British musician Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, before her marriage to Shelton. Together, they have three sons: Apollo, age 10, the youngest, Zuma, age 15, and Kingston, age 17. In addition, Shelton wed fellow country music artist Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015; however, the couple never had children.