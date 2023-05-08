'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Is Pregnant After Suffering a Devastating 'Stillbirth and Miscarriage'

Maya Vander of Selling Sunset fame has revealed that she is pregnant with her fifth child with husband Dave Miller. This news comes after she suffered a devastating stillbirth at 38 weeks, a year and a half ago in December 2021, as reported by Page Six. The television star has announced the exciting news of her pregnancy in an exclusive statement to The U.S. Sun, where she said, "I am 9 months pregnant and I'm expecting a baby girl any day now." She added, "It's exciting, but also this time around I have more fears and more concerns given the last circumstances. I kept quiet on social media because I lost a baby when I was nine months pregnant in the past."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rich Fury

Vander had previously taken to Instagram to tell her fans about the devastation of losing a child at 38 weeks. “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life,” she captioned a picture that showed a pile of baby clothes in a box. “I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics...What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me.” She ended her post with, "You will always be in our heart baby Mason."

Now that Vander is pregnant again, she expressed her gratitude while saying, "I know it's hard to understand why I would bother to get pregnant again, but I had a huge void to fill. I stayed calm and positive," she shared. I'm very lucky and thankful for my kids. It was just something that was missing. No one expects to lose a child and give birth to a stillborn. I hope my story will inspire other women going through any loss."

Just as she was dealing with the stillbirth of her son Mason, the reality star experienced another loss six months later. In June 2022, the Selling Sunset alum revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. “I had a very crazy week,” the Netflix reality star wrote on her Instagram Story. “Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth … but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!”

Vander, who shares children Aiden, 4, and Elle, 3, with her husband Dave Miller shared several months later that she learned losing her baby boy was a "freak accident." "We got the autopsy report," she explained. "And it was just a bad accident with the [umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta." The star couple who reside in Miami tied the knot in 2017 and soon enough welcomed babies back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, reports Us Weekly.

Fans of the luxury reality real estate show speculated that Vander is pregnant again when she posted a photo at the end of April, posing with her husband. The real estate agent showcased a completed playground that was donated to Child Care Center at Riviera Presbyterian Church in Coral Gables, Florida. She wrote in her caption: "This playground will bring joy to so many children. Our stillborn Mason will be in our heart forever! In every tragedy we can try to find a little light and learn how to navigate through hard times."

Vander then surprised her followers on May 5 with a baby bump while she showed off her new listing in Miami Beach. Her former Selling Sunset castmates, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan and Heather El Moussa congratulated the star and left clapping emojis on her post. Vander announced that she is not part of the latest season 6 of the popular Netflix show. She is busy with her upcoming sixth wedding anniversary and getting ready to welcome her newborn really soon. The trailer for the latest season of Setting Sun has just dropped ahead of the May 19 premiere.

"I decided to not go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being a part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. She also mentioned that traveling back and forth from Miami to Los Angeles to film became too much to handle and she wanted to spend more time with her family. Maya Vander has since founded Compass' The Maya Vander Group and has been focusing on her company.