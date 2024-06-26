When Tiffany Trump Was the Sole Trump Family Member Supporting 'Blackout Tuesday' on Social Media

Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump supported the 'Blackout Tuesday' trend on Instagram in 2020 in solidarity with the late George Floyd, who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer. Meanwhile, Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, was another high-profile member of the nation's then-First Family to show her support.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nordin Catic

Although Ivanka is the more famous daughter of former president Donald Trump, Tiffany is his only child with his second wife, Maples. In a now-deleted post, Tiffany posted a black square on her Instagram, alongside a caption with Helen Keller's quote, "Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much," with hashtags #blackoutTuesday and #justiceforgeorgefloyd, per New York Post.

Tiffany Trump has posted a black square on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/b9uoWek6aR — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Maples posted the square soon after with a more free-flowing caption about unity, peace, and understanding. She wrote, "One world. One Love. One Spirit flows between us... Please God let's pause to feel this. Let's take this day to feel the pain and fear which has been inflicted on our brothers and sisters and come together. Unified ... I Choose Love. I Choose Peace. I Choose to Listen. I Choose to Learn with a heart wide open."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples)

The brief support drew quick reactions from the netizens. A user on X, formerly Twitter, @SurtChilling took a sarcastic jibe, '"Together we can achieve so much Empty gesture.' The clan will do nothing." @JackAsseree complained, "Well, there's some White Privilege for you." @mvricx31 criticized, Forgive me if I don't believe anything a Trump says. It's about the action. Will she stand up and speak out about her father directly?? It's the LEAST she could do."

And risk losing an ever growing inheritance? She's as cowardly as the rest who bear that cursed name. — Smooth Lou (@smoothlou) June 2, 2020

However, her mother Maples received praise from people. An Instagram user @2563.carmen appreciated, "Love you Marla, soo happy you're not a Trump anymore." @iamdon_guilty.innocent echoed, "This human. Great woman, and mother not like racist Trump. Peace be with this woman and her kids."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples)

This Instagram admirer, @alphabeticalmc, thanked both Maples and Tiffany for lending their support despite their Trump connection, "Thank @itsmarlamaples for using your platform to join a cause against racism while calling for peace. Thank you also to your daughter @tiffanytrump for doing the same. She has some great positive messages on her page as you have written here. You raised her well."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Tiffany hasn't been in the spotlight much but that changed after the Republican front-runner joined politics. Despite this, the now-30-year-old's upbringing was done in private by her mother and former actress. After her divorce from Trump in 1999, Maples raised Tiffany in California consciously keeping her daughter away from her notorious father's shadow.

However, Maples ensured she shared a healthy relationship with her father, who was more of a public figure than a parent. She told PEOPLE, "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me. Her father wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There's no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation."