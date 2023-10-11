Mauricio Umansky Spotted With Former Actress Leslie Bega Soon After Separation With Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky is widely known for his relationship with Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Umansky has made a few brief appearances on the reality show but in real life, he’s a gifted real estate agent. He has also made an appearance on Dancing With The Stars as a contestant. With regard to Richards, the couple was together for 27 years before they separated earlier this year.

Even though they shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts announcing their split, there were speculations of them possibly getting back together. But, as per reports, they've split for real. In recent times, it appears that Umansky is moving on from his former flame.

Also Read: 'RHOBH' Season 13 Trailer Shows Mauricio Umansky Addressing Kyle Richards Affair Rumors

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

According to Page Six, Umansky was recently spotted on a possible date with former American actress Leslie Bega. But, it wasn’t just the two, the alleged pair were joined by Umansky’s parents: Dr. Estella Sneider and Eduardo Umansky. The four of them were reportedly seen enjoying a nice meal at II Pastaio situated in Beverly Hills, California on Friday. Sneider later took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into their pleasant afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Estella Sneider (@drestellasneider)

In the picture, Umansky and Bega were cozied up on one side together while his parents were on the other side. Umansky seemed to be donning a grey hoodie with taupe pants and a matching baseball cap. Whereas, Bega looked incredibly stylish in an elegant black off-shoulder top and a white skirt. She had her hair neatly arranged on one side allowing her gold hoops to be visible.

Also Read: RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Finds Comfort in Friends After Confirming Separation from Mauricio Umansky

Image Source: Instagram | @drestellasneider

Bega’s left arm rested on the white table while the other casually wrapped around Umansky’s shoulder. Umansky’s parents on the other hand looked pleased as punch in the frame accordingly. Sneider captioned the post by writing, “Dinner at Il Pastaio after Dancing With The Stars," adding, "We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation.” The caption continued, "It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!"

Also Read: RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Addresses Speculations Of Dating Morgan Wade and Her Paris Trip

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Neither Bega nor Umansky have responded in terms of issuing a comment pertaining to the nature of their relationship. Whether they’re just friends or are possibly seeing each other remains to be seen. Umansky had recently spoken out about his devastating separation from Richards via TMZ. The real estate agent claimed that both he and Richards were “going through a really hard time” and urged fans of theirs to remain respectful of both of their feelings amid this change.

After 27 years of marriage, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have split 💔 pic.twitter.com/xuGfCAiaF6 — E! News (@enews) July 4, 2023

He further added in confirmation, “We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce, and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.” He further addressed and shut down cheating rumors surrounding Richards and singer Morgan Wade.

Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Affair Rumors, and the RHOBH Trailer as Kyle is Photographed Picking Up Morgan at the Airport, See the Pic #RHOBH #MauricioUmansky #KyleRichards #MorganWade https://t.co/IVhawIWW1q via #realityblurb pic.twitter.com/kfWFay4IDn — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) October 6, 2023

“There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade. They are really great friends.” He concluded by stating that the two are “filming stuff together” for which they’re spending time together and are “not in a relationship.”

More from Inquisitr

'RHOBH's Kyle Richards Admits Separation From Mauricio Umansky Is 'Very Hard’: "We Care About Each Other"

RHOBH's Star Kyle Richards Rectifies Photoshop Error by Reposting Edited Photo