When 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg Revealed Shocking Details Of Her Abortion at 14: "I Panicked"

Whoopi Goldberg advocated her pro-choice stance on the popular daytime talk show The View. "It’s you, your doctor, and God. That’s who you have to be conversational to," she asserted. As per Elle, the remarks stem from Goldberg's own experiences.

Earlier, the Oscar winner revealed shocking details of her back-alley 'coat hanger' abortion in a piece written for Angela Bonavoglia's book The Choices We Made. "I found out I was pregnant when I was fourteen. I didn't get a period. I talked to nobody. I panicked. At that moment I was more afraid of having to explain to anybody what was wrong than of going to the park with a hanger, which is what I did."

.@WhoopiGoldberg: "Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It's not something people do lightly."



"If you don't have the wherewithal to understand that … then you're not looking out for me as a human being … and that is not okay." pic.twitter.com/u1DPPSp0Zm — The View (@TheView) May 3, 2022

As per Fox News, Goldberg on the talk show argued that abortion cannot be included in the 'Thou shalt not kill' holy commandment. "No one is obligated to have an abortion. You never have to have one, and I hope no one ever has to have one," Goldberg said.

"I want to make sure that if you decide this is what you need to do, I’m going to get behind you because I don’t know your life, and if you say this is what you need, that’s what I’m going to do."

Co-host, Sunny Hostin, agreed but pointed out that evangelical Christians would however not see it that way. "I think ‘thou shall not kill’ cannot be used as the block because we allow wars all the time," Goldberg opined. Although Hostin opposes abortion personally, she does not support the policy of outlawing it. She brought up guns and the death penalty to prove her point. "So there is some conversation to be had there, so either thou shall not kill for everybody, and everything, or we have to talk about all the things you and I have to do," Goldberg said.

I watched “Whoopi Goldberg: Direct From Broadway” in 1985. I was 9 years old. Her graphic depiction of an abortion with a clothes hanger still sits with me today and I am 46. So much more to it, but that alone makes today such a shocking and saddening day to me. — I Aint Built Like Yall (@JonMSingletary) June 25, 2022

Meanwhile, co-host Joy Behar brought up Trump's stance on immigration. "They're worried about immigrants coming into these cities. Wait until these women start going into cities that allow abortion. It’s going to be flooded with women, watch," Behar warned, as co-host Sara Haines added, "You mean when they relocate." "If they can even get out of their state because these women don't even have money to leave Texas or wherever...to come to New York," she reasoned.

As per CNN, supporting the States over abortion laws, former president Donald Trump had said, “My view is now that we have an abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state.” “Many states will be different,” Trump continued. “Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will be more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.”