When ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Revealed Lack of Interest in His ‘Intimate Marriage’ With Christine

Kody Brown and his former wives have provided audiences with an intimate glimpse into their polygamist lifestyle on the popular TLC show Sister Wives. The reality show has covered everything from Kody's new marriage to dramatic breakups from all other sister wives apart from Robyn Brown. One of the most surprising developments for viewers was Christine Brown's breakup with Kody, which they revealed offscreen in November 2021. The show also showcased the decline of their physical and intimate relationship, according to PEOPLE.

Image Source: YouTube | Photo By Entertainment Tonight

In a January 2022 episode, Christine shared a tough conversation she had with Kody regarding their marriage's "intimate side." She disclosed that Kody admitted he was no longer interested in that aspect of their relationship. Christine said, "He goes, 'I'm not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don't like your behavior. We'll see if you can be a good sister wife,' and all this. I'm like, 'Okay, so you don't want us to have an intimate marriage?' And he goes, 'No.' I'm like, 'That's not enough for me. I can't not have an intimate marriage.'"

She further said, "It's over. The intimate part of our marriage is over. And to be honest, I'm not okay with that. I'm not okay with staying in a marriage where there's no intimacy. That's not a real marriage. I'm not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have." In her One on One interview, Christine disclosed that she and Kody had not been intimate for years. As reported by Showbiz Cheatsheet, she said, “Then it just became more and more apparent certainly the last few years, he just wasn’t interested. He just wasn’t. And we basically just had a non-intimate marriage, completely.”

Christine Brown has a message for her ex Kody Brown following their messy split. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/cvZlml1hFR — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 30, 2023

Christine continued, “I mean, we didn’t even touch, we didn’t even hold hands. Nothing, not even a hug, nothing.” Reacting to Kody's statement, Christine said, “And I’m like, so you can have an intimate relationship with somebody else, but I get nothing. And you think it’s fine that we have a marriage like this. It’s insulting. And why would he expect me to stay in a marriage like that?” Kody said, “I never said we weren’t going to be intimate anymore. But I didn’t wanna be intimate because I had somebody who was basically stabbing me in the back, I felt like.” On the other hand, Christine felt assured in her choice to leave Kody and expressed that she was happier than she had ever been.

While announcing her separation from Kody, she wrote, "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family." Addressing the same, Kody said, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness." He added, "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."