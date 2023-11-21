Michael Wolff's book, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, sparked a firestorm by claiming that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allegedly pushed Tucker Carlson's spaniel. The accusation was vehemently denied by the DeSantis campaign, per Florida Politics.

Wolff recounts an incident in which DeSantis paid a visit to the home of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an attempt to build bridges and gain support. However, according to Wolff's account, DeSantis' meeting with Tucker's wife, Susie Carlson, took an unexpected turn. He writes, "For two hours, Ron DeSantis sat at her table talking in an outdoor voice indoors, failing to observe any basics of conversational ritual or propriety, reeling off an unselfconscious list of his programs and initiatives and political accomplishments. Impersonal, cold, uninterested in anything outside of himself."

“The Carlsons are dog people with four spaniels, the progeny of other spaniels they have had before, who sleep in their bed. DeSantis pushed the dog under the table. Had he kicked the dog? Susie Carlson’s judgment was clear: She did not ever want to be anywhere near anybody like that ever again. Her husband agreed. DeSantis, in Carlson’s view, was a ‘fascist.’ Forget Ron DeSantis.”

DeSantis reportedly exhibited a lack of social finesse during the lunch at the Carlsons' exclusive residence in Boca Grande, an upscale community on Florida's Gasparilla Island. Susie Carlson, who adores her four spaniels, was allegedly turned off by DeSantis' behavior. According to Wolff, DeSantis appeared to be unaware of conversational norms, spoke loudly indoors, failed to engage in basic conversational etiquette, and appeared uninterested in anything other than himself.

The incident took an unexpected turn when DeSantis allegedly pushed one of the Carlsons' spaniels under the table. According to Wolff, Susie Carlson's response was very clear: she did not want to be near someone like DeSantis again. Tucker reportedly agreed with his wife, resulting in a strained relationship between the two.

🚨Update: Tucker Carlson says Ron DeSantis didn’t kick Dog. pic.twitter.com/axuL1evt54 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 20, 2023

Wolff's version of events is categorically denied by the DeSantis campaign. DeSantis' Communications Director, Andrew Romeo, called the entire story "absurd and false." Romeo responded to the allegations by saying, "Some will say or write anything to attack Ron DeSantis because they know he presents a threat to their worldview. But rest assured that as President, the one thing he will squarely kick is the D.C. elitists in both parties either under or over the table, and that’s why they are so desperately fighting back.."

Tucker, too, dismissed Wolff's narrative, calling it "absurd." He specifically addressed the claim that DeSantis mistreated his dog in a text to Business Insider, saying, "This is absurd. He never touched my dog, obviously." Despite Tucker's denial of the incident, he did not directly refute the characterization of DeSantis as a "fascist." Tucker is quoted in an excerpt from Wolff's book as having this opinion of the Florida Governor.

