When Rapper Drake Admitted He Once Drunk-Texted Songstress Jennifer Lopez in This New Album

Back when Drake and Jennifer Lopez were a thing, the rapper admitted he once drunk-texted the Can't Get Enough singer and its remnants were all over his 2017 album More Life. The Canadian rapper sparked romance rumors back in December 2016 after the God's Plan singer was spotted at JLo's Las Vegas concert twice but was "never serious to begin with."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Zimmerma

The now-37-year-old rapper sang I drunk text J.Lo/ Old number so it bounce back/ Boy Wonder gotta bounce back in the opening track Free Smoke of the 2017 album. Although the ex-flames never really admitted that they were officially dating, a few mushy Instagram posts and appearances at each other's concerts ignited the romance rumors and the album More Life is evidence of that, per Entertainment Tonight.

After a few months of conspiracy theories, an insider finally revealed that Drake and JLo were casually dating and "never serious" to begin with. They were apparently only "having fun" until the could have been relationship died a natural death. A source close to PEOPLE added, "They seem to really like and respect each other, but it's early."

"Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it's too early to say more than that," continued the insider. Meanwhile, the source clarified that the two singers were spending time together for a future music collaboration. "They're making beautiful music together. They are spending a lot of time together and really enjoying each other, but right now it's about the music."

Another source said while Drake and Lopez "do work on music together," they "clearly enjoy each other on another level, too. Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten."

By December 31, 2016, the couple "seemed really happy" together as a source back then confirmed "friends have no idea where the relationship is going," adding that JLo's over with her relationship with on-again, off-again beau Casper Smart, "that there is no way she is going back to him. She moved on months ago. That door is not only closed, it's sealed."

However, by March 2017, JLo was done with Drake. She directly ended the topic once and for all on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, clarifying, "Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake. Maybe that's all I need to say."

Although the Selena actress' brief fling with Drake couldn't last, she certainly inspired him professionally. In Get It Together, which the ex-couple collaborated on, British artist Jorja Smith sang the same vocals JLo sang in a leaked video. Also, despite their separation, the Canadian included JLo's voice in Teenage Feve as he sampled the chorus of her 1999 hit If You Had My Love.

Drake and JLo's relationship couldn't make history but at least, their brief romance has been immortalized in music.