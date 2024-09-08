When Obamas Came Under Fire For Allowing Their Daughter to Intern With Harvey Weinstein

As a convicted sex offender, Harvey Weinstein is presently incarcerated. He was a co-founder of the highly successful production firm Miramax. In 2020, Weinstein was found guilty of first-degree criminal sex offense and third-degree rape after several women spoke up against him and he was given a 23-year jail sentence. Before that, his production company faced backlash for hiring Malia Obama, when eighteen, for an internship. For endorsing the choice, the Obamas also encountered significant criticism, Page Six first broke out the news in 2017.

As per TMZ, Malia's job included skimming over scripts and making decisions about which ones to send to Weinstein brass while she was "ensconced in the production/development department." According to Fandomwire, netizens however erupted with rage on X over Michelle and Barack Obama's lack of decision-making, "On January 20, 2017, VanityFair announced that Malia Obama began an internship for the notorious Hollywood sex offender, Harvey Weinstein. It is interesting that Harvey Weinstein is where she got her start and that her parents approved it," a person criticized over the re-surfaced news now gone viral.

"We all know they're all in the same "club", an X user wrote. "Chelsea Clinton also worked for Harvey. The birds of a feather flock together!", another person pointed out. "Nothing shocks me … this is quite disturbing," someone chimed.

"At one point there was a shot of Malia going into Weinstein's office for her apprenticeship and she looked so unhappy. Then soon after that Weinstein was arrested. I always thought the Obamas had turned on him," a netizen remarked. "Regardless of who her parents are, I hope she didn't succumb to the horrible abuse he has done to others," another person said.

Ironically in February 2020, a video of Michelle Obama praising the sex offender resurfaced, as per Newsweek, the clip was posted on X and showcased Michelle speaking during the 2013 inaugural White House Careers in Film Symposium, which had Blake Lively, Gayle King, and Whoopi Goldberg among its guests. "I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day," the former first lady said.

"This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend, and just a powerhouse. The fact that he and his team took the time to make this happen to all of you should say something not about me or about this place, but about you. Everybody here, here because of you."

As per Deadline, the reports of Weinstein's sexual misbehavior "disgusted" the Obamas, who issued a joint statement in 2017 via CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer’s desk. "Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein," the statement said. "Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future."