Jeffrey Epstein Abuse Victim’s Lawyer Pens a Letter to Prince Andrew Over Him Being Used as Bait

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Prince Andrew's infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis addressed his relationship with sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. According to The Sunday Times, a victim, who goes by Jane Doe 15, came forward with shocking allegations. She claimed that an Epstein representative had offered her the chance to meet Prince Andrew when she was fifteen, to persuade her to visit Little St James Island, owned by the American financier.

From left: Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell at a royal party thrown by Prince Andrew in 2006. Photo credit: The Sun / News Licensing / MEGA. pic.twitter.com/Xk7rRPcx35 — Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 9, 2019

According to CBS News, the unknown victim, made the allegations at a press conference in Los Angeles, in 2019. The accuser alleged that after being flown to Epstein's property in New Mexico, she was sexually assaulted. She hence turned down the invite out to the island out of fear. "Epstein took my sexual innocence in front of a wall of framed photographs of him shaking hands and smiling with celebrities and political leaders," she asserted. "I was only 15 years old."

As per the Daily Mail, according to Jane Doe 15's complaint, which was submitted to New York's Southern District court in November, Epstein's team started manipulating and grooming her when she was visiting the city for school, with her acting club. According to statements made in court filings, she was brought to Epstein's Manhattan apartment by one of his subordinates, where she was later handed an iPod and taken for a portrait. She recounted experiencing "vicious, prolonged sexual attacks." Gloria Allred, her attorney, laid out these accusations in a letter to Prince Andrew last week.

It read, "Your prestige and reputation were directly touted in his attempts to engage in further harm." Allred, who represented five of Epstein's victims, encouraged the prince to provide the FBI 'sworn testimony' in the 'interests of serving justice' and to assist Epstein's victims in 'finding peace'. Additionally, on Wednesday, July 3, Virginia Roberts, who was pictured alongside Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, in 2001, claimed she was not suicidal despite being abused by Andrew. In response to her interview, Buckingham Palace spokesman stated that the Duke of York "unequivocally regrets his ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein" and "deeply sympathizes with those affected who want some form of closure."

NEW: Prince Andrew is doubling down and refusing to leave his royal mansion as he claims he is innocent from claims made in the Epstein documents.



He should be more worried about going to prison.



According to the recently released Epstein documents, Prince Andrew r*ped… pic.twitter.com/AjJCZXwtcL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 7, 2024

They further added, "It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation." The palace added that it was 'categorically incorrect' that the duke had ever suggested anything improper to do with 'minors'. During his TV appearance, Prince Andrew drew harsh criticism for not expressing regret for his connection to the disgraced financier or sympathy for Epstein's victims. He quit from numerous patronages and many organizations also severed ties with the prince.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).