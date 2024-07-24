When Trump's Clip of ‘Access Hollywood’ About Groping Women Was Played for 12 Hours Near White House

Ultraviolet, a women's advocacy organization, played former President Donald Trump's 'Access Hollywood' video next to the White House on a 12-hour loop in the year 2017 to commemorate the first anniversary of its disclosure. The organization committed to combating sexism sought to ensure that Trump and the nation recalled his 2005 remarks to Billy Bush. The #WeGrabBack protest was a rebuke of the former president's treatment of women.

“#WeGrabBack” rally at the White House to remind Trump of the Access Hollywood tape, leaked a year ago. “We’ll oust the predator-in-chief.” pic.twitter.com/zo66xZaL6v — Alejandro Alvarez 🫡 (@aletweetsnews) October 6, 2017

Among the most prominent scandals surrounding Trump's first presidential campaign was the recording, which was published by The Washington Post on October 7, 2016. Trump brags to Bush, a former host of 'Access Hollywood,' about touching and kissing women without their permission on the tape. As reported by The Hill, Shaunna Thomas who was the co-founder of Ultraviolet, said at the time, "The Access Hollywood video was a disgusting display of Trump’s true colors. It was not so-called 'locker room talk,' it was a man bragging about sexually assaulting women. That man may now sit in the Oval Office, but we will not let him — or anyone else — forget the tape or those comments."

#WeGrabBack: Group of ~30 people ended with chants of “hands off me, GOP” and “this is what a feminist looks like.” pic.twitter.com/UNz2bwPO8Z — Alejandro Alvarez 🫡 (@aletweetsnews) October 6, 2017

Thomas further added, "The Donald Trump on that tape is the same Donald Trump that sits in the Oval Office every day, aggressively pursuing an anti-woman agenda, including the active dismantling of legal protections for survivors of sexual assault." Some passers-by were so startled to see the protest that they asked how the demonstration could be legal (they did have a permit), while others were worried that their children might overhear the president's remarks, as reported by The Washington Post. One onlooker said, "It's a good way to shed light on sexual harassment and sexual exploitation, especially in the shadows of George Washington's monument," while a group of schoolchildren sat to watch the video, and others praised the women's efforts.

The particular obscene footage was shot in 2005 when Trump was filming a segment with Bush. Two of them were making their way to the Days of Our Lives set to tape a program highlighting the appearance of the star of The Apprentice on the daytime drama. Trump recounted his effort to woo a married lady 'like a bitch,' and the video showed him, Bush, and other men laughing as he describes it. After labeling her 'big phony tits,' he confessed that he 'did try and fuck her.' Later, Trump recognized the Days actress Arianne Zucker and made a joke about it. "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything," he told Bush, explaining that he often kisses women without their permission.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool

Anger and controversy broke out in 2016 when the tape was made public by The Post. He was allegedly pressured to get out of the presidential run by others from all corners of the political spectrum. In a statement, the candidate at the time called his actions 'locker room banter.' As reported by CBS News, Trump said, "This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course - not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended." Trump was elected president in November despite being accused of sexual assault and misconduct. He refuted the charges and continued to deny any wrongdoing.