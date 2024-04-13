When O.J. Simpson Joked About ‘Confessing’ in Haunting Final Podcast Interview Before His Death

Just before his passing, O.J. Simpson made a joke about ‘confessing’ that has gained renewed attention. The former NFL star and controversial figure quipped about confessions during an episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, which has resurfaced following his death. The controversial comment came in response to basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal's claim that "men shouldn’t open up to women... they’ll use it against them."

Simpson exclaimed, "When you say ‘open up to women,’ I don’t know what he’s talking about. Is he talking about confessing? Then no man, don't confess." The comment drew criticism for its tone given Simpson’s dark past.

The podcast clip gained traction again after Simpson’s family announced his passing due to prostate cancer. Simpson’s family issued a statement, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," as reported by Mirror.

The remark seemed as an attempt to lighten the gravity of the situation but it sparked a debate online about Simpson’s demeanor in the years following his high-profile trial. In the podcast, Simpson further added, "Don’t say nothing. It was your lying eyes. So, leave me out of the confessions… You all got to leave me out of this one." Simpson’s life was consumed by controversy, specifically, the 1994 murder case involving his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Despite being acquitted in the criminal trial, he was later found civilly liable for their deaths. Simpson’s joking reference in the resurfaced podcast clip added another layer of speculation to the complex public perception of his character.

As per Daily Mail, some observers found his joke inappropriate given the seriousness of the accusations against him. In addition to this podcast joke, Simpson's history includes other controversial incidents, such as his 2006 book If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, where he described hypothetical scenarios of the murders. This book title and its content added fuel to the public perception of Simpson's attitude toward the crimes he was associated with.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Julie Jacobson

One user wrote, "It was truly amazing how OJ over the years made a mockery of what he allegedly did." A second user slammed, "Even near the end of life still laughing and joking like it was a prank and not the end of two people's lives. Juice wrote a book called "If I Did It" in 2007. It just blows the mind." A third used added, “That's twisted. Not funny.” Another remarked, “Two innocent people murdered but you all think this is hilarious!? Twisted and sick from the mouth of he who delivered to those laughing. RIP Nicole and Ronald.”