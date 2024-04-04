Trump Slammed for ‘Abhorrent’ Lie After He Claims He Met Murder Victim’s Family: ‘Despicable’

Former President Donald Trump made migrant criminality a cornerstone of his address to the police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, focusing on the plight of Ruby Garcia, a young woman suspected to have been killed by a migrant.

Aside from misrepresenting Garcia's age in his address, Trump blatantly lied about having spoken with Garcia's family, Raw Story reported. Although Trump claimed to have spoken with Garcia's family, Mavi Garcia, her sister, later told WoodTV, “He did not speak with any of us, so it was kind of shocking seeing that he had said that he had spoken with us."

The young 25-year-old was tragically shot, and her corpse was found by officers on March 22. Mavi Garcia, who quickly fact-checked Trump's lie, told the publication she thought Trump was more concerned with the suspect's immigration status than her sister's life. “It’s always been about illegal immigrants,” she reportedly said. “Nobody really speaks about when Americans do heinous crimes, and it’s kind of shocking why he would just bring up illegals. What about Americans who do heinous crimes like that?”

Social media users described it as a new low point for the former president. USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke fired at the former president, dubbing him a 'despicable' person, writing on X, "Trump has done more abhorrent things than I can count, but this is one of the most despicable. He lied about talking to the family of a murder victim, p---ing them off with his anti-immigrant rhetoric."

"Trump lied about meeting with the family of a slain woman," Mark Jacob, former editor of Chicago Tribune slammed Trump, adding, "Because he’s a liar who exploits human misery. And the people who support him are partners in his despicable conduct."

Political commentator and Minnesota State House candidate Will Stancil went as far as to say that Trump 'doesn't care,' sharing on X, "Trump doesn’t care about the people he uses for his demagogic rants. They’re completely disposable. He just needs fuel to fire up his hate mobs, so he can stay the center of attention."

"Who is surprised that he would use crime victims as props — and lie about them to boot?!" filmmaker Melissa Jo Peltier pointed out Trump's behavior patterns. "I'm old enough to remember Howard Dean making a weird noise in a [post]-primary speech and it ending his career as an elected official. This a------ is in the running for Worst Human Ever and Republicans swear he's like Reagan and Jesus had a baby," a user slammed.

His campaign address in Grand Rapids, Michigan focused a lot of its talking points on the problem at the Southern Border, referring to it as "Biden's border bloodbath." But the lie regarding Garcia's murder victim status was the most striking. “She lit up that room, and I’ve heard that from so many people,” Trump said in Garcia's hometown. “I spoke to some of her family.”