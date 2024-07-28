When Miley Cyrus Got Emotional at the Filming of ‘Used to Be Young'

Last August, Miley Cyrus dropped her single, Used To Be Young. The song, filled with emotions, sees Miley tearing up as she sings and her tears in the music video weren’t scripted; they were a genuine expression of her emotions. In Used to Be Young, she opens up about letting go of her past self. As reported by E! News, the pop star got emotional as she sang, "I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young." She said the whole experience brought up many real emotions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paul Morigi

During an interview, she opened up about the emotional moment and said, “I’m kind of a mini-me of my mom. And so I could see her inside of the camera by using a technology where I could livestream with my mom from inside the camera, so we could see each other." Miley added, "And as she was dancing it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions. And I think it’s really letting people into true emotion, which I don’t feel we get to see very much these days,” as reported by Harper's Bazaar. Miley also got emotional while speaking about her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

"My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a sound stage, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof. I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable in my relationships also—and that's something that my dad didn't have," she said. Miley added, "I've seen how that affects a lot of people that go from having nothing to everything. It's a really dangerous place, so I think that's where me and my dad's relationship to fame and success is wildly different. Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me."

The pain in her voice + her eyes... Oh Miley I didn't think I'd be emotional so early in the morning...

Go stream Used to be Young by Miley Cyrus !! pic.twitter.com/tdaHOEpt4J — ⸆⸉ᆞᆞ ACEᆞᆞ 🌙 (@MusicAceee) August 25, 2023

Miley picked August 25 to release Used to Be Young partly because it was her dad’s birthday, adding a personal touch to the launch date. "It makes me emotional. I do have some great memories singing music with my dad," she said. Speaking about the song in a press release, Miley said, "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future." She continued, "I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you," as reported by PEOPLE.

During an ABC Special, she said, "I wrote this song two years ago and have been producing it ever since because, as I was going through my own metamorphosis and evolution, the song had to grow and shift with me. It's optimistic and there's a sadness. It's allowing sadness and joy to be happening simultaneously." The lyrics and music video for the song include references to different times in her career. We look forward to seeing how her career continues to grow.