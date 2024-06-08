When Michelle Obama Said She Would Have Liked To Be Beyoncé if Not the First Lady

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and pop sensation Beyoncé have a beautiful friendship that fans adore, but when one such endearing thing the Becoming author said about the Alien Superstar singer made her more relatable to fans than ever.

In 2015, Michelle took to Instagram with a video during which she answered a series of questions from rapper Wale—one of which caught fans' eyes.

“If you had the opportunity to have a different occupation, what would it be?” Wane asked the then-First Lady on the Instagram video, to which she responded, smiling, “I would be Beyoncé.” Proving she really does have what it takes to be like the global superstar, Michelle showed off her best Queen Bey hand movements, Vanity Fair reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Carr

The two have a beautiful relationship, and even Queen Bey's adoration for Michelle Obama is well known, per Cosmopolitan. A prominent example of their solid friendship occurred in 2012 when Beyoncé wrote Michelle Obama a touching letter expressing her appreciation and thanks. Beyoncé complimented Michelle in the letter, calling her a "truly strong African American woman" and a role model.

She emphasized the good impact Michelle has on young women globally as well as on her daughter Blue Ivy. "Michelle, thank you for every single thing that you do for us. I am proud to have my daughter grow up in a world where she has people like you to look up to." The beautiful letter was handwritten and signed by the Renaissance superstar.

As their relationship deepened over time, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z hosted a fundraiser in 2012 in support of Michelle's husband President Barack Obama's reelection campaign. The event, which also raised a substantial amount of money, was because Queen Bey loved the Obamas, as she said at the event, “I can’t tell you how proud we are to host tonight’s event with President Obama.... We believe in his vision.”

When Beyoncé made this video for Michelle Obama’s “Move Your Body” campaign back in 2011 pic.twitter.com/yxhyPJCPiw — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) January 26, 2021

Beyoncé used 2015 as a chance to pay an even greater tribute to Michelle Obama. She penned a lovely piece honoring Michelle's achievements as First Lady for Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People" edition.

Michelle was referred to by Beyoncé as "the ultimate example of a truly strong African American woman," who has had a positive impact on health, education, and service. "She would’ve been impactful simply by being in the White House, the first African-American First Lady. But she also used her position of power to improve the world around her," she wrote.

.@Beyonce, you are a record-breaker and history-maker. With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/oXKao4UpK9 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 2, 2024

Michelle has also always backed Beyoncé, openly complimenting her and even attending her performances. In a video she made for Beyoncé's birthday in 2013, she referred to her as a global role model for girls and notably danced to Beyoncé's Single Ladies during her Let's Move campaign.

When Michelle went to see Beyoncé perform at Coachella in 2018, she demonstrated their mutual appreciation for one another, as she became the first black woman to headline the event.