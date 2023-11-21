'The View' Star Sunny Hostin Spilled This Relatable Detail About Daughter Paloma On Live TV

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin must have revealed a bit too much about her daughter Paloma during a recent episode. Prominent actor Ed Helms, most famous for his role on The Office, was among the gifted panelists and was promoting his latest body-swapping film, Family Switch. During the conversation, Helms disclosed that a planetary conjunction causes his movie character to switch bodies with an adolescent, leading to plenty of holiday shenanigans when the whole family experiences that same outer-body phenomenon. That is when Hostin drew parallels with the teen character and said it reminded her of Paloma. "I love the movie because it was my life," she explained. "The messy bedroom and all -- she's gonna hate I just said that, so let me move on," the lawyer said while quickly covering up the slip-up.

"You know, I saw my 17-year-old daughter in the movie," Hostin then laughed and switched the topic over to Whoopi Goldberg. When she questioned, "Am I right?" Goldberg nodded and grinned knowingly. The 55-year-old stated once more that she had to move past it. Hostin hastily shifted the topic without providing an explanation for why Paloma may "hate" her for bringing up the 'filthy' room.

As per The US Sun, Hostin has been a part of a series of goof-ups lately; fans were also surprised that the political commentator mentioned her real age on the live show. In one episode, the hosts talked about how society views aging women when hosting Goldberg's birthday party. They discussed Carol Alt, an actress and supermodel who launched an OnlyFans account at the age of 62.

The Sister Act actress clarified that the goal is to demonstrate how attractive women can be at any age. "I think it will make a lot of people feel like that," Hostin admitted. "Because I'm 55 now," she said jokingly. "I'm still saying it like that," she repeated, saying "I'm 55 now" in a funny voice once more. "In this business in particular and in a lot of businesses, any woman over 50 is dead," she said. "Well, that's what they'd like you to think," Goldberg joked after the revelation.

But that wasn't enough to faze the fans, who also couldn't help but gush over Hostin's flawless looks. One fan wrote: "Oh wow.. #AuntySunny is 55 and I'm 50.. #TheView." A second fan commented: "I cannot believe Sunny is 55!!" A third fan said, " Sunny is 55?! Aint No way!!!!"

The seasoned co-host recently revealed on Thursday's installment of The View: Behind the Table podcast that Carl Anthony Payne, 54, who portrayed Cockroach on The Cosby Show, and she had a love relationship at one point. "I hate that that was his name on the show. Yes, his name is Carl Anthony [Payne] in real life. I called him Anthony," she shared. "He was on [the sitcom] Martin. He directs now also. He's a working actor," she further explained. "I would hang out with Anthony and Malcolm-Jamal [Warner]," she said. "They were good friends with Chris Rock, so I actually hung out with Chris... I met Bill Cosby. I met Phylicia Rashad. I still know her," Hostin said.

