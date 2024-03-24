When Michael Cohen Exposed Donald Trump's 'Sex Club' and 'Cheating' Secrets in His Book 'Disloyal'

The former-aide-turned-rival Michael Cohen didn't hold back in his book Disloyal from revealing the many alleged 'secrets' of former president Donald Trump. He served as the Republican nominee's attorney for a long time and was even said to have arranged the funds to pay the adult film star Stormy Daniels in the hush money case.

The book that was released in 2020 had details regarding Trump's many actions that he kept hidden from the world, including his election 'cheating' with the help of Russia, witnessing 'golden showers in a sex club in Vegas,' and lying to his wife Melania Trump about his supposed multiple affairs, including Daniels, per The Sun. In the foreword of his memoir Disloyal, Cohen accused the ex-president of tax fraud as well. His admission came after Trump was indicted in the hush money case, and the once-loyal attorney testified against his former boss and confessed he bought Daniels' silence in exchange for $130,000.

Cohen claimed in the book, "From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas to tax fraud to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump's clandestine lovers, I wasn't just a witness to the president's rise—I was an active and eager participant." Cohen also admitted he 'ripped off' Trump's business partners: "I stiffed contractors on his behalf, ripped off his business partners, lied to his wife Melania to hide his sexual infidelities, and bullied and screamed at anyone who threatened Trump's path to power."

The book contained more damning allegations like the GOP candidate's 'Russian' relationship. "I also knew that the Mueller investigation was not a witch-hunt. Trump had cheated in the election, with Russian connivance, as you will discover in these pages," wrote Cohen, adding, "because doing anything - and I mean anything - to 'win' has always been his business model and way of life." He continued, "Trump had also continued to pursue a major real estate deal in Moscow during the campaign. He attempted to insinuate himself into the world of President Vladimir Putin and his coterie of corrupt billionaire oligarchs. I know because I personally ran that deal and kept Trump and his children closely informed of all updates."

The 57-year-old lawyer was once Trump's personal 'fixer' and was sentenced to 3 years in jail for lying to Congress and being part of the ex-commander-in-chief's illegal acts. He was released in May 2020 and was awarded a home sentence. In a previous interview, Cohen expressed his fear after speaking out against his former boss in the court.

When asked if he fears his safety if Trump gets elected for a second term at the Oval Office, the disgraced attorney admitted, "Yeah, I am. Actually, I'm worried for your safety, too, and everybody else in America," per The Hill. "Donald has a very long list of — we'll call it an enemies list — and I'm certain that I am definitively on it."

Backing his claims, Cohen wrote in his book's foreword, "Apart from his wife and children, I knew Trump better than anyone else did," before adding, "In some ways, I knew him better than even his family did because I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments- a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man."