Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back as he took a jab at Ivanka Trump’s recent testimony in her father’s $250 million civil fraud trial. Donald Trump and his children are involved in a legal battle over allegations of defrauding banks and investors for business gains. Kimmel’s humorous critique focused on Ivanka’s courtroom appearance, where she seemingly struggled with remembering certain details. Kimmel swooped in to humorously dissect her demeanor and responses.

Good afternoon Happy Thursday: Ivanka Trump's testimony was emphasized by Attorney General Leticia James as she concluded her case, reminding all that now it is the defense's turn to present their argument. Nevertheless, she remains assured that the evidence and testimony… pic.twitter.com/cgHbZWomy0 — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) November 9, 2023

Ivanka, the last of the Trump children to testify, faced questions about her involvement in the alleged financial irregularities. Kimmel amusingly remarked on her courtroom entrance, noting that she arrived with 'a serious blowout.' “It’s like she’s set to shoot a commercial for Pantene or something. If you want to stay in the will, you have to look good, That’s the rule. Only in the Trump family does take your daughter to work day mean she’s forced to testify in court,” Kimmel quipped while discussing the trial.

According to The Independent, after Ivanka took the stand, Kimmel drew parallels to her father’s approach, pointing out her repeated use of the phrase, 'I don't recall.' Kimmel jested, “On the stand, Ivanka repeatedly answered ‘I don’t recall,’ ‘I don’t recall,’ ‘I don’t recall,’ which is a phrase she picked up from her father whenever Eric asked when his birthday was.”

The late-night host was not surprised by Ivanka’s 'selective' memory, considering the weightage of the allegations against the Trump family and organisation. The courtroom amusement continued as Kimmel highlighted Ivanka’s apparent transformation during the proceedings. He emphasized on her 'ever-evolving' memory, noting that toward the end of her testimony, she seemed to remember receiving approximately $4 million when the Trumps sold the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., in 2022.

As per The Daily Beast, while the trial delved into allegedly fraudulent documents that were used to grab loans for the Trump Organization, Ivanka told the court, “I’m not involved with his personal financial statements,” adding, “I didn’t know about his personal statements, per se, other than what you showed me.” When asked whether she had 'any role' in preparing Trump’s statements, she said: “Not that I’m aware of.” Kimmel didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at Ivanka’s responses, especially given that she held the post of Executive Vice President till 2017.

BREAKING NEWS: Ivanka Trump asks to pause the NY fraud trial, says her testimony during a “school week” creates an “undue hardship.”



As always, Ivanka has her finger on the pulse of the hardships faced by America's working men and women.



Who among us isn't reluctant to leave… pic.twitter.com/54XZgRaNEe — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 2, 2023

Kimmel's comedic take on Ivanka's testimony added a touch of levity to a complex legal battle, providing a humorous lens through which to view the serious allegations against the Trump family. As the trial unfolds, Kimmel's witty commentary serves as a reminder that even during high-stakes legal drama, there's room for a bit of laughter. However, behind the jokes lies a deeper exploration of the Trump family's legal challenges and the potential consequences they may face in both civil and criminal cases.

