When Meghan Markle Got Candid with Tyler Perry Despite Never Meeting Him Before

Popular Hollywood actor, Tyler Perry, is quite close with the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. When the Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties and left the UK, Perry offered them a place to stay. Markle later revealed that when she first spoke to Perry, she was surprisingly candid with him, despite having never met face-to-face before, as reported by the Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paras Griffin

During an interview with The Cut magazine, Markle said, "Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you." Markle also disclosed that Perry offered her support when she got married to Harry in 2018. The royal couple first shared with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that Perry had provided them with a place to stay when their security stripped post stepping away from their roles as senior royals. Their bond with Perry was further explored in their six-part documentary series where it was revealed that Perry went on to earn the title of godfather to Princess Lilibet.

The Hollywood actor also came to the defense of the exiled royals. He said, "To use the institution to try and do all the things a batterer would do, like, here's what we're gonna do, 'we're gonna cut off the money; we're not gonna leave you security; we're gonna do all those things to make you comply and come back.'" Meanwhile, last year, during an appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast, Sirius XM's Let's Talk Off Camera, Perry said, "Where everything is larger than life, even to this day, it's still larger than life for them where everywhere she [Meghan] goes or whatever she does or she puts on something, it sells out."

He further said, "There are paparazzi in the corners. I just want it to be a safe place, not only for her, but you know...others don't have a name or who are not part of a royal family who just needs somebody to be there for them, so I sent her a note." He added, "Everybody thought Oprah introduced us, but Oprah didn't even know that I reached out to them and I sent them a note through our...we had the same publicist years ago, and just said, 'If you ever need anything, I'm here,' and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation."

As reported by Hello! magazine, Perry also said, "It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that's not gonna be biased or from somebody who wants something from them and they hid out at my house for a long time. It was so great." Reflecting on the couple's time at his residence, he had once remarked, "Every day that they were there, I looked to see if anything was happening online. Nothing. They didn't even know, so for weeks and weeks, they were there. They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment."