Khloé Kardashian Once Talked About the Time When Paparazzi Asked Her If She Was Dating Scott Disick

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick? Fans may have been rooting for the duo, but the Hulu star recalled a traumatic incident where a paparazzi once questioned her about "what's going on" between her and Disick. The uncut interview of the 39-year-old with Complex revealed how even leaving home caused her stress.

She talked about how she was searching for peace after her father died. "For most people, when you're going through trouble at home or in your workplace when you leave there- you have your space." However, she revealed that even leaving her home caused her immense stress. The Good American founder recalled, "For me, even if I left my house, there was so much paparazzi." She also added that at home, she had the liberty to unplug from the outside noise, but the minute she stepped out, paparazzi swarmed her with inappropriate questions that would add to her troubles.

"It's almost like I was more aware of things because, at home, you could not be on your computer, no blogs, so you don't hear anything," said Khloé. "But when you're out, and people are yelling things at you that you're unaware of, like, "Are you sleeping with Scott?'" The mother of two was oblivious to the stories written about her and Disick. She added, "Things like that I don't even know, and I'm like, 'Am I? What's happening?' People are like, 'Do you read all those stories about you?'" Khloé also shared her relationship with the paparazzi over the years, and despite being an extrovert, she gets anxious when the shutterbugs arrive.

Nostro asked if she reads about the "dating stories" circulating about her and her eldest sibling, Kourtney's ex-husband. Khloé responded, "No, I don't. I don't have to when someone's yelling them at you." She emphasized how dehumanizing it is to hear such statements in front of others. "It's mortifying because if I'm valeting my car and you're with me, and you don't know who I am or anything, you see all these people, and they're yelling, "Are you sleeping with Scott!?'" She added that it's not an "introvert thing" but the way paparazzi humiliate her by shouting "rumored" stories with no truth whatsoever.

The Kardashians star added, "I've always been so social, very outgoing, and I am with my circle. I have had major anxiety within the past two years with the paparazzi." Although there's no truth to any budding romance between Disick and Khloé, during one of the episodes of Season 3 of the Hulu show, the 40-year-old "popped the question." Both reality stars share a hilarious friendship, and their banter often comes across in the show. During the June 1 episode of the show, Disick casually walks into the room and alarms Khloe with his coughing noise. She immediately said, "I pray you don't do this on dates. It is what it is with me, but, like, it's disgusting, reports Cosmopolitan.

