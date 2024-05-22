When Megan Fox Addressed 'Love Is Blind' Star's Controversial Comparison: 'She’s Telling the Truth'

Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell, caused a stir earlier this year when she stated that she had been compared to Megan Fox because of her “dark hair and blue eyes.” The revelation came during the second episode of Season 6, when Blackwell told her fellow contestant, Jimmy Presnell, about the comparison. She admitted, “I don’t see it," but the damage was done — the backlash immediate.

Months later, Fox responded to the controversy, speaking out in defense of the reality star who faced relentless bullying for her claim. The actress opined that viewers were overly harsh on the 31-year-old, as reported by News.au.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Hall

Fox said, “I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied. I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.” Fox remarked that she trusts Blackwell was being truthful.

As reported by HuffPost, Fox disclosed, “I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox.’ So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her.” She added, "Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings."

Fox also mentioned that she has never received as many text messages about something as she did over this particular matter. “I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind? And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about." Meanwhile, despite the criticism, Blackwell maintained her sense of humor. As reported by E! News, in February, she said, "This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her, to come forward, please. I'm begging you."

Blackwell also disclosed that she had apologized to Fox directly. She said, "I did reach out to her [Fox], and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry I did this to you.' I’m just waiting for Megan to respond.” The social media storm began with many, including Presnell, disagreeing with the comparison. However, others like her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, sympathized with the reality star.

Megan Fox talks about ‘Love Is Blind’ star Chelsea Blackwell's comparison to her:



“I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied. I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard. pic.twitter.com/wXnQCDN98M — Celebsnapzs (@celebsnapzs) April 14, 2024

Commenting on why things went south, Greens explained, "I'm sure it felt really good when people were like, 'You kind of look like Megan,' as far as, who knows if her eye makeup or her hair that day or what was going on, so she shared it. But she shared it in a format where millions of people are watching and are judging her for it."