When Kris Jenner Spilled Intimate Details About Her Romance With Corey Gamble: "I'm Always in the Mood"

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating since 2014, they first met at a party and made their relationship Instagram official in 2015. In March 2015 Gamble had a significant debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As per People, Kim Kardashian, who was living with momager at the time, dished out details about the couple's sex life and complained about the "banging" and "moaning" noises. In May 2020 Jenner gushed about her romantic equation with Gamble during an episode of the reality show, “Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music,” she told her best friend Faye Resnick. "Sex at my age is a beautiful thing, I'm always in the mood," she added.

“You’re such a bad girl, I’m so happy for you,” Resnick agrees. “Corey is the luckiest man in the world.” However, according to People, in the bonus scene video from the show Resnick doubts that Jenner's relationship sounds “too good to be true,” to which Jenner responds, “Yeah it does, which is starting to scare me,” she says. “Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older, you’re supposed to not be in the mood.” “No, that’s not true,” Resnick continues, “I think you should stop questioning it and just say, ‘Thank you, God!’ ”Jenner then adds, “I mean, I want to be it on Instagram: I’m f—, are you?”

“My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I’m a woman with hormones,” Jenner shared during the confessional. "Faye is right. Sex at my age is a beautiful thing, and my girls don’t understand that I’m actually so lucky to have these feelings." Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner had showcased animosity towards their mother's sex life. "I'm worried about Mom a little bit. She doesn't listen to me when I'm like, 'You know, you should really take it slow'. I just hope that my mom really thinks things through because I don't want her to rush into anything," the SKIMS founder had earlier expressed during an episode.

"I can't do anything without getting criticized. It's uncomfortable. It's like everybody wants answers, everybody wants to know what the title is. It's like you're a bunch of haters… I don't think I would ever get married again. We'll see. I don't have a crystal ball," Jenner had responded at that time. During the season 10 finale of KUWTK, Jenner offended the Good American co-founder by raving about her sex life again, "I literally probably have too much sex. I'm exhausted," the momager rhapsodized during the episode.

Happy birthday Corey Gamble!!!! You are such an incredible man and I am so grateful and thankful to God for putting you in my life!!! pic.twitter.com/muqgMzWIaM — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 10, 2020

In 2019 Jenner defended her relationship with Gamble saying, "Nobody really slows down enough to take a look at it from a bird's eye view of my life. I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn't okay and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don't realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life."