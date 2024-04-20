When Kim K's Daughter North West Vibed to the Taylor Swift Song Mentioned in 'thanK you aIMee' Diss

The ongoing drama between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian is one of those in the celebrity world where fans simply keep dissecting the many layers. The fueds often evolve and come out in different way, and this time around, it seemed as though Swift had a smart musical comeback up her sleeve. On April 19, 2024, Swift released thanK you aiMee. Within hours of its release, keen-eared fans began to notice coded lines within its lyrics, which seemed like a jibe to a video Kardashian had featured in alongside her daughter, North West, on TikTok.

Though this TikTok video of the mother-daughter duo enjoying Swift's Shake It Off has now been deleted, fans couldn't help but focus on the similarities between thanK you aiMee's lyrics and Kardashian and West's clip; they danced around their house, synchronizing themselves to its infectious beats back in January 2023.

I DID NOT HAVE TAYLOR SWIFT GAGGING KIM KARDASHIAN ON MY 2024 BINGO CARD OMFG????? #TSTTPD TAYVOODOO IS SO REAL pic.twitter.com/GbdPunGVxz — dianca is caffeinated 🤎 (@diancuh) April 19, 2024

“And maybe you’ve reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue,” Swift sings in the bridge. “I don’t think you’ve changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues.” Swift continues, “And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.” The song also calls out a 'high school bully,' and fans think that the capitalization of the alphabets "K, I, and M" in the title of thanK you aiMee is a reference to Kardashian, as per US Weekly.

#thankyouaimee is def about Kim Kardashian. Besides the fact that “ KIM” is spelt out, the lyrics



“ Everyone knows that my mother is a saving woman

But she used to say she wished that she were dead”



Are a direct response to this #TTPDBoardMeeting #TTPD #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/v7bO2W38Fv — Shin (@Kurtskiller) April 19, 2024

The feud between Swift and Kardashian is almost a pop culture phenomenon of its own, but let's take a walk down memory lane nonetheless. Well, it goes back to the infamous 2009 MTV VMAs incident, where Kanye West, Kardashian's ex-husband, famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech.

“You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years,” Swift wrote via Instagram Story in 2020. The aftermath of that moment has lasted over the years, with West even mentioning Swift in his song Famous, causing more controversy. Things took a new twist when Kardashian got involved, releasing parts of a phone conversation between Swift and West about the song's lyrics. This move caused a lot of debate, with both sides accusing each other of editing and manipulation.

Later on, however, the Skims mogul, during a podcast in December 2021, said she really likes many of Swift's songs. She found them cute and catchy but would need to 'look in my phone to get a name.' Three years later, another family member, Kim's niece Penelope Scotland Disick, who is 11 years old and the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, showed her love for Swift. In a video on social media in February, Penelope was seen wearing merchandise from Swift's Eras Tour, as per OK! Magazine. It's not known if she went to one of Swift's concerts.