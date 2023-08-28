Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Painful Relationship With Kanye West and it's Impact on Her Family

Kim Kardashian, a well-known figure, has recently experienced a highly tumultuous breakup with her former spouse, Kanye West, resulting in significant animosity between them. The former couple faced challenges in reaching a shared understanding both throughout and following their separation. During an interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast conducted on December 26, 2022, Kim Kardashian became emotional, pausing briefly as she gathered the strength to discuss her separation from Kanye West and the impact it had on her family, per US Weekly.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians declared that after a protracted battle, she has ultimately achieved a sense of "freedom".

“I feel free of things, There’s moments — you’ll have your moment, but I’d say in this last year, this year for me, even though I got emotional before talking about Kanye, I feel free in the sense that I am not anybody else, I don’t hold anybody else’s thoughts, opinions, burdens, and I used to hold this guilt that I wasn’t there to fix situations, and I wasn’t there to put it all back together. … [Now] I’m free,” Kardashian, stated after becoming emotional about West, aged 45, earlier in the interview, which was released on, December 26, 2022.

Kardashian, who initiated the divorce proceedings from West in February 2021, has four children with the rapper: North, aged 9, Saint, aged 6, Chicago, aged 4, and Psalm, aged 3. Following their separation, West has leveled a series of accusations against Kardashian, claiming that she prevented him from spending time with their children and was inflexible regarding their education choices. “The testing of my character to make me look, like, out of my character is the one hard thing. Because there’s already so many people who have that energy … that are, like, these haters of me and the fam anyway. So it’s really hard when there are people that were once close [making false claims], Especially for my kids — like, why would you even want anyone to think that of your mom? … That’s what’s hard for me," she said.

As per Sportskeeda, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West commenced their relationship in 2012 and remained married for six years before the SKIMS founder decided to end it due to concerns about the rapper's behavior. Before her involvement with Kanye, Kim had a brief 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries. In his track Theraflu, Kanye even professed his love for Kim while she was still married to Humphries.

In 2013, they welcomed their daughter North West, followed by their marriage in 2014. Subsequently, they had their son Saint in 2015, daughter Chicago in 2018, and son Psalm in 2019. Throughout these years, Kanye faced mental health challenges that had an impact on his relationship with his wife, but despite these difficulties, the couple managed to stay together. However, in November 2022, their divorce was finalized.

