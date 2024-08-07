When Kim and Khloe Threatened Kourtney Kardashian: “Let’s Pull All of Your Kardashian Privileges”

The popular family reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has seen several awkward moments, from insulting comments to sibling fights. One such feud happened in 2018 when Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian took a turn. It became so intense that Kim and Khloe even threatened to strip Kourtney of her "Kardashian privileges." The drama started in August 2018 when Kourtney wanted to reschedule a photo shoot, according to Cosmopolitan.

This annoyed Kim as she said, “I need Kourtney to not be so fucking annoying with a stick up her a** acting like she runs this sh*t because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at,” as reported by BuzzFeed. Kourtney also failed to attend Kim's baby shower. "I really hoped Kourtney was gonna get over herself and just show up, but she didn't. So, I don't think she's big on family because if she was, she would be at my shower," Kim said. Later in a tweet, Kim wrote, "She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things."

Oh word, did Kourt tell you this? She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things. https://t.co/9Gaobo5NuQ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 2, 2018

Moving ahead, Kim tweeted, "If I don't take my meeting as scheduled then I couldn't launch my ULB KKW BEAUTY collection! And I had this oNLY time slot to plan my baby shower, but Kourt wouldn't budge to help a sis out!" To this, Kourtney said, "We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother. #KUWTK." Kim replied, "And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!" Standing up for herself, Kourtney said, "And I do. But I wasn’t wanting MORE work, I already felt spread thin."

We’re ride or die. But i don’t accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn’t allow it. https://t.co/n2m07zWhub — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

She added, "Being a good mother also has a different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you." "We’re ride or die. But I don’t accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn’t allow it," she said. Khloe then chimed in and said, "Wait are you for real @kourtneykardash ??? Do we want to get into why all of us were frustrated with you? You want to do this on Twitter? #KUWTK." Meanwhile, in one scene of the reality show, Kim and Khloe also claim that Kourtney did not want to be a Kardashian anymore.

Wait are you for real @kourtneykardash ??? Do we want to get into why all of us were frustrated with you? You want to do this on twitter? #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 6, 2018

They decide that they should take away the "Kardashian privileges," if Kourtney doesn’t want to be part of the family. Khloe said, "She can f*cking shove Kardashian up her f*cking vag*na. No one cares. We should say, ‘Oh, you don’t want to be a Kardashian? Let’s pull all of your Kardashian privileges,’" as reported by Marie Claire. Talking about all the drama, Kourtney said, "I think it started at the end of season 14, a lot of tension building between us. I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn't take it anymore," as reported by E! News. She also revealed that Kendall Jenner has been with her during tough times.