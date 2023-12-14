The creator of the wellness company Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian, recently gave couples advice on how to deal with ghosting. The 44-year-old reality TV star's brand posted a picture of a couple kissing against the sea on Instagram Stories, amid rumors about her relationship. The text read, "This is what NOT to do if you get ghosted," directing followers to an article on the Poosh website.

Kourtney Kardashian posts about getting ‘ghosted’ after ‘controlling’ Travis Barker ‘ditches’ star and baby son for palshttps://t.co/yIXXz0gHca https://t.co/yIXXz0gHca — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) December 12, 2023

Also Read: Kris Jenner Critics Are Convinced the Kardashian Matriarch 'Resents' Her Son-in-Law Travis Barker

While Kardashian has been active on social media promoting her brands Poosh and Lemme since giving birth to her baby boy in November, she has notably refrained from sharing photos of herself or her son. Travis Barker, her spouse, has been active on social media, most lately hanging out with N8NOFACE. The punk rocker shared photos of them together, expressing gratitude for Barker. N8NOFACE praised Barker, stating, "Had a great time hanging and finally meeting @travisbarker (who has always shown me love and gave me advice🙏🏽) and @dark_waves ! Had no idea we were gonna cook haha ! it was insane watching them work. Truly grateful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N8NOFACE (@n8noface)

Concerns about Barker being controlling in the relationship surfaced, especially after he revealed the couple had named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker based on his interests. Some fans raised red flags on Reddit, pointing to Barker's influence on the baby's name and the couple's dramatic Italian wedding in May 2022. In a post on Poosh's official Instagram account, Kardashian shared a cryptic message about "disappointment," reports The Sun.

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans an insight into the foods she’s eating for ‘optimal breast milk supply’ after giving birth to son Rocky, her fourth baby. https://t.co/AJfulC5q1L — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) December 11, 2023

Also Read: Travis Barker's Fans Spot NSFW Object at Drummer's Home in a Photo Posted By His Musician Friend

One fan initiated the conversation by expressing uncertainty about Kardashian and the baby's status, stating, "Does anyone know if Kourtney and the baby are okay?? I thought she had the baby weeks ago, yet there hasn’t even been a hint she’s actually had it. Also, there’s been 0 pictures of her in the past few weeks. Anyone know anything?!" Another responded: "I feel like she probably had a hard pregnancy. I didn't want to show anyone my baby didn't want to see anyone after I had to have surgery for it. There's no knowing what's going on." Another fan added their thought, stating, "I was also wondering what was up. That surgery made me wonder if the baby has more complex health issues than we’re aware of. NONE of it is our business, but I hope the baby is okay."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Here's Literally Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Named Their Son 'Rocky 13'

Kardashian, despite Barker's public appearances, has maintained a low profile over the month after giving birth. Fans surmised that, given her difficult pregnancy path, she might be avoiding the spotlight because of health issues. This urgent family matter led to the cancellation of Barker's tour and the surgical procedure she underwent to save her unborn child's life. Throughout this period, Kardashian expressed gratitude for her doctors and Barker, who rushed to her side, emphasizing his support as her rock during challenging times, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Despite Barker's active presence on social media and engagements with friends, Kardashian has chosen a more private approach.

More from Inquisitr

When Penelope Disick Felt Her Mother Kourtney Kardashian Was “Too Braggy” About Her Baby Bump

Travis Barker's Son Landon Barker Refuses to Help With Baby Rocky as He Was ‘Rooting for a Little Girl’