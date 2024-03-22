When Khloé Kardashian Knocked Out Robert Kardashian's Tooth: "There Was Blood Everywhere"

In a typical sibling act, Khloe Kardashian once hit her beloved brother Rob (Robert) Kardashian. The 39-year-old recalled an incident when she accidentally knocked out her younger brother's tooth following a heated argument. However, lately, Khloe's relationship with Rob is more "motherly" than "sisterly," including his daughter Dream.

The Hulu star recalled her unbreakable bond with Rob in a post from 2018 titled: 'Why Rob and I Are So Close' on the show's website and shared the moment she lost it with her sweet brother. "Robert and I were always paired together, but because we are the opposite sex, I think we fought a lot more than the others," she explained, per PEOPLE.

She continued, "One time, Rob and I were in the backseat of the car, fighting the entire drive to Medieval Times — practically an hour and a half. We were fighting, whining, and bickering, and I ended up hitting him in the face and knocking out his tooth." The mother of two revealed she got so frightened watching the gravity of her punch.

"There was blood everywhere," added Khloe, continuing, "My dad's friend was babysitting us, so needless to say this was quite the car ride for her. We still went to Medieval Times, but my dad definitely made me pay for it when I got home," feeling bad about it, she wrote, "Poor Rob."

The sibling rivalry was a thing of the past for Khloe and Rob. They have been inseparable for the past couple of years. On the 37-year-old's birthday, the Good American founder recently wrote a lengthy and emotional post for her brother, pleading with him to "believe in himself and do things that make him happy."

She wrote on Instagram on March 17 (his birthday), "Robert I couldn't be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister. I couldn't be prouder to be living life with you. And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha! I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have." The Hulu star has been like a second-parent to Rob's 7-year-old daughter Dream with ex-Blac Chyna.

She gushed, "Continue to be exactly who you are, loving, compassionate, caring, intelligent, respectful. Let go of the pressure that your past has put on you. Thrive at your own pace. Don’t try to be perfect, Simply try to Be better than you were yesterday," concluding, "I love you Bobby boy!"

Although Rob has been living a low-key life, away from the limelight his famous family is used to, it was earlier reported he was "outraged" when Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal surfaced. A source revealed, "Khloé has always been there for Rob and he hates that she was hurt."

"He knows what it feels like to be screwed over by someone you trusted," said the insider, referring to his messy custody battle with Chyna. "Rob won't forgive Tristan for this."