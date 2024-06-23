When Khloe Kardashian Furiously Denied Wearing Real Fur, Only to Be Proven Wrong by a Designer

Back in 2020, Khloe Kardashian found herself embroiled in a controversy that ignited a firestorm on social media. The reality star was accused of lying about wearing real fur, a claim that quickly escalated into a heated public debate. In 2020, Khloe posted a message urging the world to "wake up" and "save the animals" following the devastating Australian bushfires as per DailyMail. This call to action did not sit well with some fans, who quickly pointed out what they saw as hypocrisy. A particular fan shared a photo of Khloe's Halloween costume from a previous year, where she had dressed as Disney villain Cruella De Vil, a character synonymous with wearing fur.

Lol got it! Lol your issue is with the fur! You clearly don’t know Tristan or myself so you have no idea our timeline babe. But I’m so flattered that you pay such close attention to me for all of these years 🥂 to the great life love. Thanks for the support — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

The fan's post accused Khloe of contributing to animal deaths with her choice of attire, stating, "Oh my God, 500 million animals have died! Which is what, a few less than for your fur coats and accessories, @khloekardashian?" In response, Khloe vehemently denied the accusation, insisting that her costume was not made of real fur. She replied, "I am wearing a Halloween costume. It's not real fur. But keep spreading your vile hate instead of focusing on real issues," as per News18.

However, the situation quickly escalated when another fan referenced a 2019 post from an account named Daniel's Leather. The post by the designer of Khloe's costume claimed that fox and mink fur had indeed been used in the garment. The designer wrote, "@khloekardashian came to me with this vision I knew it would not be an easy task, but I am so glad that the final product came out perfect," along with hashtags that included "#Fox #Mink #Sheep."

I know what synthetic means but the common understanding of that word is that it means fake. Lab grown diamonds are the same as naturally made ones. It’s not like we’re comparing synthetic fur to real animal fur. — Wax Doll (@WaxDoll_398) January 11, 2023

Caught in the crossfire, Khloe deleted her initial comment but did not address the resurfaced post from the designer. The backlash continued, with Khloe expressing her frustration in another post, stating, "Why must people assume and attack so quickly? You have some clear frustrations, darling, and they are completely misdirected. My advice to you would be, don't attack people in general. But if you waste your energy on attacking a stranger, then at least know all of your information prior. Happy 2020."

Fxck Yo Fur! @khloekardashian shows her support for faux fur with this standout statement! #FurFreeFriday pic.twitter.com/jyAc40AWrT — PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) May 22, 2015

This incident was not the first time Khloe had been involved in discussions about fur. Back in 2008, she famously participated in PETA's "I'd Rather Go Naked" campaign, posing nude to promote not wearing fur. However, her relationship with PETA soured in 2012 after her sister Kim was targeted by the organization. Kim was infamously pelted with a flour bomb on the red carpet by a PETA supporter, leading Khloe to cut ties with the animal rights group, as per Yahoo Entertainment.

In a statement at the time, Khloe expressed her disappointment, saying, "I've been a vocal supporter of PETA for a long time but I have also been very vocal about anti-bullying, so this was a huge disappointment for me. As you all know, I don't condone violence and bullying and what happened last Thursday was just that. I am absolutely disgusted by their behavior."

Despite the fallout, Khloe maintained her stance against wearing fur, while also distancing herself from PETA. She concluded, "We all need to practice what we preach. I will still continue to NOT wear fur, but I will no longer support PETA. Bullying and harassment are NEVER solutions, and I won't be a part of any organization that thinks otherwise."