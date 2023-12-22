Britney Spears Cozies Up With New Man in Response to Ex Sam Asghari's PETA Campaign

One of the most surprising celebrity splits this year was that between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The former couple filed for divorce earlier this year after Asghari reportedly caught Spears cheating with a member of their staff. The two were last seen on a trip in Cabo before news of their heartbreaking split came to light. Nonetheless, they both seem to have moved on from each other of their own accord. When it comes to Spears, she’s been posting many cryptic posts on her Instagram with her comments disabled. Furthermore, she’s been very subtly throwing shade at her ex-husband lately.

According to reports by the Daily Mail, the Circus singer took to her Instagram to clap back at her ex-husband's PETA campaign: ‘Some loves last’. The since-deleted post featured the singer cozied up next to her alleged new beau and her possible new manager, Benjamin Mallinan. As per sources, he’s a close associate of Spears’ longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson. Circling back to the video, Spears looked rather comfy in an electric blue bikini and sported a black fedora with matching wide-rimmed sunglasses.

The duo were huddled up next to each other in what appeared to be a hot tub. However, the part that insinuates her throwing shade at Asghari was her dog, who was also in the video. Previously, Spears hasn’t exactly featured any of her dogs on the Meta Platform; the fact that she posted both the dog and a new man just moments after Asghari’s campaign was released leaves room for speculation.

Additionally, her caption: “Paradise playing with my baby,” also appears to be rather cryptic, as it’s unclear whether she’s referring to her dog or Mallinan. For the moment, Spears and her representatives remain mum on the matter and haven’t issued an official comment about her current relationship status.

In regards to Asghari’s campaign, the actor and the animal welfare organization PETA took to Instagram to announce the collaboration. The carousel featured Asghari holding onto a puppy who appeared to be curiously sniffing his ear. The wording on the picture read” Some Loves Last” in bold and went on to further encourage pet owners not to indulge in purchasing a dog. Furthermore, it encourages them to “Always Spay or Neuter” pets.

The caption of the Instagram Post boasts the same message while taking note of Asghari’s stance on the matter. In another video, Asghari is seen talking about the aftermath of purchasing a dog and how he’s “never” going to buy a dog again. Additionally, he claimed that the lessons that animals teach him have enabled him to become a better person. Concerning him taking a swipe at Spears, neither he nor his representatives have confirmed nor denied the matter and are yet to make a statement.

