When Robert Kardashian Said He Didn't Care Who Khloe Kardashian's 'Real Dad' Was

Khloe Kardashian is a very successful and well-established entrepreneur apart from her fame via The Kardashians. The reality star has her own line of sustainable clothing known as the “Good American”. The mother of two has a very close-knit family and even on the reality series she’s often observed to gel well along with her four sisters and younger brother.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

As far as parental relationships go, although she shares a great bond with her mother, Kris Jenner, things on her father Robert Kardashian’s side are a little complicated. This was because, around the time of Khloe’s birth, rumors of Kris’ alleged affair with OJ Simpson had surfaced.

Hoje é o 20º aniversário da morte de Robert Kardashian 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/83uNme6gLP — Khloé Kardashian Portal (@khloekportal) September 30, 2023

A 2017 article by The Sun, that quotes the famous controversial book titled, “The Kardashians: An American Drama” written by Jerry Oppenheimer claimed that the lawyer supposedly wanted to remain in the dark about who Khloe’s father by blood was.

According to Oppenheimer, Simpson and Kris were allegedly in an affair. To make matters worse, numerous sources claimed that when Khloe was conceived, Kris and Robert didn’t share any form of intimacy back in 1994.

Khloe Kardashian's family urge her to take DNA test to prove Robert is her real father!!!! lol WHAT!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mSX8qK4A — eBox TVshow (@E_Boxonline) May 14, 2012

According to claims made by Robert’s pastor, Kenn Gullikse, although Robert never differentiated his love for Khloe, he’d often give another person an impression of not “truly loving” Khloe. Gullikse said upon the emphasis of his interaction with Robert at the time, “It was my strong impression that he loved Khloe very much. But he said it in a way that implied, ‘She’s not my blood daughter.’” This came even after Simpson had strongly denied that Khloe was his daughter.

0J SIMPSON ADDRESS KRIS JENNER

AFFAIR RUMORS AND IF HE'S KHLOE

KARDASHIAN'S REAL FATHER🍵 pic.twitter.com/leOACLQX2q — Wuts The Tea Today (@wutstheteatoday) December 19, 2022

There were allegedly talks of a paternity test to put the matter to rest once and for all, but the famous lawyer didn’t want to go through with it. As per sources, he was “unwilling to take a DNA test,” and his reason was perhaps a heartwarming statement that made his love for Khloe crystal clear to possible doubters. “Whoever her father is…she is my child.”

Even after this strong statement made, Oppenheimer’s book mentioned a brief conversation with his other wives, Jan Ashley and Ellen Pierson that took note of Robert’s controversial claims. The two reportedly revealed that Robert has on some occasions mentioned that, Khloe wasn’t his biological daughter and had expressed his thoughts on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Regardless of this allegation, Khloe was very much cherished by her father before his unfortunate demise. Like so, she’s beloved and deeply appreciated by the rest of her family including her sisters. The sisters and momager Kris often dedicate posts to Khloe whenever she achieves a milestone and shower her with plenty of love on her birthdays. The mother of two has a following of 312 Million on Instagram, all of whom dotes on her and cheer her on.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 13, 2023. It has since been updated.