When Khloe Kardashian Felt Like a ‘Baby-Sitter’ as Ex-Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian Hung Out

Khloé Kardashian is never getting back with her ex-Tristan Thompson even as her elder sister Kim Kardashian paints a glowing picture of the star NBA player by hanging out with him on several occasions. The Good American founder's relationship with the father of her two children was marred by cheating scandals. When fans speculated that the ex-couple had gotten back together, the Hulu star cleared the air, saying, “Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say, so what’s the point? It’s exhausting, but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception."

As per Huff Post reports fans of The Kardashians were surprised to notice Kim supporting Thompson at a Lakers game. Khloé had opened up about "creating boundaries" with Thompson, especially after his cheating scandal. “No one’s just here chilling if there are no kids involved,” she was seen telling her mom, Kris Jenner, during the episode, later also adding that she’s “not getting back with him.” “These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already,” she later said during the confessional.

“I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal, so I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let’s just ride this out, and eventually she’ll get back with me.’” “I get why he would think that, so it’s my job to set boundaries so that my actions show otherwise,” she added. “I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it’s always about the kids because it’s so easy to fall back into. I can’t let those old habits easily come into my life; it’s just not what I want.”

The beauty mogul Kim in the recent episodes of the hit reality show showed her appreciation for the NBA player, "I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you're gonna hate us, and you're gonna think Khloé's whatever," she said. "It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend." The KUWTK alum continued, "You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f---ed up, I can't deny that, and we've had our talks about it and had our fights about it... but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend."

As per People reports, Kim also went on to state that Thompson is a great role model for her four kids. She concluded, "When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up," she said. "He started showing up to the games, he picks them up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex, and I never really forgot that. I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't feel like they can't grow and evolve."

