When Khloé Kardashian Called Kris Jenner a 'Crazy B***H' For Keeping in Touch With Her Ex-Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian met Lamar Odom for the first time in August 2009 at an NBA party, the pair got engaged in September after a whirlwind romance. They soon tied the knot within nine days of their engagement, Khloé filed for divorce in 2013 due to Odom's drug addictions and cheating scandals.

In a 2015 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, the Good American co-founder got into a heated argument with momager Kris Jenner. As per The Daily Mail, Khloé was upset that Jenner had disclosed her new number and remained in contact with her ex-husband.

Khloé confronted her mother for texting and FaceTiming Odom behind her back, calling Jenner a "crazy b***h." "It infuriates me and it hurts my feelings. I love that love that she has for him and I would not want to change that for the world. But sometimes you have to keep relationships separate," the Hulu star said.

"Lamar called me on my new number, how did he get hold of it? If you weren’t talking to him or anything we would not be having this to talk about," Khloé raged at her mother. "Like, I was removed from this whole situation. I don’t give a f***, are you psycho?" she continued to yell at Jenner. Kim Kardashian joined the conversation to support her sister and called her mother's behavior "insanity."

Later, Jenner tried to defuse the situation by telling her daughter not to make it "such a big deal" on the phone. However, Khloé demanded an apology from her mother.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rochelle Brodin

"I know that Lamar and Khloe have had their problems and that he has had so many issues he has been dealing with but I also feel that he needs us," said Jenner during the confessional. "Lamar doesn't have a lot of extended family so when he reaches out I'm going to respond. That's what my heart tells me to do."

Kim raged at her mother for being "so stupid" and accused her of "being insane" and making poor choices. Taking part in the drama at that point Khloé reminded her mother that she had supported her during her turmoil with Caitlyn Jenner, saying, "And that was my dad of 23 years, you crazy b**ch."

"You know what? You and I need a major break from each other. We basically need to be separated,’ the reality star told Kris as she pulled out of a family vacation to St. Barts. "We all love Lamar and truly Khloe has done everything in her power to try and save this relationship. She stuck with this for years and now she has finally moved on. My mom set everything back by giving Lamar her number and not taking responsibility," Kim said during the confessional.

Kris later turned to her partner Corey for support, "Kim is doing the same thing I am doing. Everyone is yelling at me and treating me with such disrespect, I won’t put up with it anymore. My kids are my first priority. I think I've proven that in the last 36 years," she painfully confessed.

"Loving everybody still comes with boundaries with the big kids. Sometimes you have good intentions and a situation still backfires in your face," Corey then advised.