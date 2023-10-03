Katy Perry's encounter with a fake Russell Brand stands out as a bittersweet memory in the glittering world of entertainment. Let's delve into the intriguing story that occurred during a radio interview on BBC Radio 1 as details of this strange incident emerge.

Perry's "fairytale" wedding to comedian Brand captivated both fans and the media in the year 2012. She had no idea that a playful prank organized by BBC Radio DJ Scott Mills would quickly turn into a time of utter terror. Mills and the rest of the world were unaware that Perry and Brand's marriage was not without complications. Mills thought introducing Perry to a Russell Brand impersonator during a radio interview would be a fun surprise.

"I thought it would be funny to hire a Russell lookalike," Mills recently recollected at the heels of sexual assault charges made against the comedian, per Mirror. "I found a bloke who, when he turned up, really looked like Russell and could do the voice. So we sent fake Russell into the studio - and Katy absolutely freaked out and ran." The prank took an unexpected turn, with Katy fleeing the studio, leaving Mills stunned and embarrassed.

"We didn't know they were having relationship troubles, so it was a bit misjudged. But I remember hearing her saying, 'I'm not going back out there,' multiple times. I pleaded with her to come back. She's wicked and did, but she said, 'You need to play my records for the rest of your life on the radio to make up for it.' It was my most awkward moment on Radio 1," he said in an interview with The Sun.

Perry and Brand married in a spectacular royal ceremony in India in October 2010, but it ended abruptly when Russell filed for divorce a year later. Perry and Brand have both spoken out about their relationship in the aftermath of their split. “I really tried in that relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her,” Brand said.

“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me on December 31, 2011.” Perry had admitted. Her candor extended to the difficulties they had as a relationship.“At first, when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness. He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.”

While Perry admitted her role in the relationship's downfall, she also hinted at unspoken facts. "I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day," she admitted cryptically in a 2013 interview with Vogue.

